SAG-AFTRA ‘extremely disappointed’ that the Grammys crashed its awards date

The SAG Awards announced in July that it would be moving its ceremony to March 14, 2021 — shifting its event back by nearly two months as the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted every date on the awards season calendar.

Apparently the Recording Academy didn’t circle the date on its calendar.

When the music organization decided Tuesday to postpone the 63rd annual Grammy Awards from Jan. 31 because of concerns over the spread of COVID-19, it moved to March 14 as well, setting up a conflict that could have SAG-AFTRA scrambling for another date.

Rescheduling could be somewhat problematic, though, as every other guild and awards group locked in dates last year when the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences pushed back the 93rd Oscars to April 25.

“We are extremely disappointed to hear of the conflicting date, March 14th, announced for this year’s Grammy Awards telecast,” SAG-AFTRA said in a statement. “We announced the same date for the SAG Awards last July with the intent to give the greatest possible scheduling consideration for other awards shows. We expect the same consideration from sister organizations throughout the industry.”

The statement added that SAG-AFTRA was in talks with the Recording Academy, noting an environment that is “increasingly challenged for televised awards programs,” and said SAG-AFTRA “will continue to work with our sister organizations to find ways to make this year’s awards season as successful as possible.”

The March 14 date also coincides with the NCAA basketball tournament’s Selection Sunday, when the March Madness brackets will be revealed. CBS airs both the Grammys and the NCAA tournament.

One possibility: SAG-AFTRA could move its show, which airs live on TBS and TNT, back a week to March 21, the same night as the Writers Guild Awards, which will not be televised.

SAG-AFTRA declined further comment.