Martin Luther King Jr. Day events lead this weekend’s 21 culture picks

Celebrations of Martin Luther King Jr. Day lead our weekly list of online concerts, streaming theater, virtual art and other culture for your viewing consideration this holiday weekend. Here’s the rundown, all times Pacific.

2021 MLK Day Celebration

The California African American Museum’s annual remembrance of the late civil rights leader moves to Zoom on Monday and includes a performance by Inner City Youth Orchestra of Los Angeles (10 a.m.), a virtual study group exploring King’s “I’ve Been to the Mountaintop” speech (11 a.m.), a panel on Black workers and social justice (1 p.m.) and a children’s story hour followed by a poetry workshop (2:30 p.m.). Free; registration required. caamuseum.org

MLK Holiday Concert

Santa Monica Symphony Orchestra’s annual celebration goes virtual and features pianist Bethany Campbell performing solo works by Black composers including Florence Price and William Grant Still. 2 p.m. Saturday. Free. Register at smsymphony.org

“Soul to Soul”

National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene in New York presents this theatrical concert celebrating the connections between African American and Jewish music. $12. 1 p.m. Monday; available through Thursday. nytf.org

“Crowndation; I Will Not Lie to David”

Center Theatre Group previews “Not a Moment, But a Movement,” its new platform celebrating Black voices, with Sheria Irving starring in a performance of Angelica Chéri’s solo drama filmed onstage at the Kirk Douglas Theatre in Culver City. With music by Jessica Lá Rel, images by visual artist Kenyatta A.C. Hinkle and an introduction by Vanessa Williams. 6 p.m. Monday, with a pre-show panel discussion at 4 p.m. Free on Monday only; $10 for on-demand streaming beginning 5 p.m. Jan. 21. centertheatregroup.org

Toni Morrison

The late Nobel Prize-winning author, who explored the Black experience in America in modern classics such as “Beloved” and “Song of Solomon,” can be seen in an intimate 1978 profile now streaming on the All Arts website. Available anytime. Free. allarts.org

Matthew Bourne’s “Cinderella”

Center Theatre Group streams a filmed performance of the British choreographer’s World War II-themed reimagining of the Prokofiev ballet based on the classic fairy tale. 8 p.m. Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday. $10. centertheatregroup.org

“Flight”

New York-based choir MasterVoices presents soprano Renée Fleming, Tony winner Kelli O’Hara and others in the first installment of a four-part film of Adam Guettel’s 1998 theatrical song cycle, “Myths and Hymns.” Available any time; remaining chapters to stream Feb. 24, April 14, May 26. Free. youtube.com

“Darkness Sounding”

L.A.-based alt-classical collective Wild Up presents 10 distinct and socially distanced programs in a virtual version of its annual winter concert series. 5 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 6:58 a.m. Sunday; other dates and times through Feb. 14. Included with a monthly membership, $5-$25. darknesssounding.wildup.org

“Urban and Tribal Dances 2020”

L.A.-based Louise Reichlin & Dancers presents three reimagined sections of the choreographer’s 1990-92 work along with a new filmed presentation of the dance piece “Alone 2020.” Available on demand through Jan. 30. Free. vimeo.com

Film Maudit 2.0

Highways Performance Space in Santa Monica presents a virtual version of its annual showcase for experimental features, documentaries and other films from around the world. Available on demand through Jan. 24. Free. filmmaudit.org

“Gershwin & Dvořák”

Pasadena Symphony’s virtual season continues with Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue” featuring pianist Llewellyn Sanchez-Werner plus Dvořák’s String Quartet No. 12, “American.” 4 p.m. Saturday; available on demand through Monday. Free. pasadenasymphony-pops.org, youtube.com

“Disrobed — The Virtual Event”

A young woman introduces her uptight fiancé to her nudist family in a reworked version of Steven Vlasak’s hit 2019 Hollywood Fringe Festival comedy. Contains nudity; viewer discretion advised. 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, noon Sunday. $10. Disrobed2021.com

“Modulation”

Los Angeles Opera offers this interactive experience that lets users explore works by 13 contemporary composers. On demand through Saturday. $25. laopera.org

“Crazy Woke Asians: Comedians Party Panel”

Comics compete in standup, sketch comedy and other categories in this livestream show presented by Santa Monica Playhouse. 8 p.m. Saturday. $25. santamonicaplayhouse.com

“Close Quarters: Episode 6: Contreras, Del Áuila + Jofre”

Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra’s all-digital season continues with a salute to composers from the Americas; program includes the world premiere of Juan Pablo Contreras’ “Mariachitlán” for Piano Four-Hands. 6:30 p.m. Friday, on demand afterward. Free. laco.org, youtube.com, facebook.com

“Magic Up Close With Jonathan Levit”

The sleight-of-hand artist performs in this intimate Zoom show presented by the Irvine Barclay Theatre. 7 p.m. Saturday. $25-$40. thebarclay.org

“Live From Storybook Theatre”

The Hollywood-based purveyor of theater for children streams encore performances of six family-friendly musicals based on classic fairy tales including “Sleeping Beauty,” “Hansel and Gretel” and “Little Red Riding Hood.” Available anytime. Free. youtube.com

Belrose Duo

Pianist Junko Ueno Garrett and cellist David Garrett play pieces by Schumann and Mendelssohn in this entry in the “Third@First” concert series presented by Pasadena’s First United Methodist Church. 4 p.m. Saturday; on demand afterward. Free. thirdatfirst.org, youtube.com

“Where Do We Go from Here? A Pandemic Cabaret”

Whitefire Theatre’s Solofest 2021 continues and includes writer-performer Ana Guigui’s solo musical about life during COVID-19. 7 p.m. Saturday. $15.99. tickettailor.com

“Post-Lenticular Landscapes”

LACMA screens this short documentary about Matt Shaw and Will Trossell’s 2016 project that used terrestrial laser scanners to create stunning images of Yosemite Valley. Free. lacma.org

“Menopause: The Musical”

El Portal Theatre in North Hollywood streams a performance of this comical revue featuring “Laverne & Shirley” star Cindy Williams. On demand through Sunday. $25. elportaltheatre.com

Our recurring coronavirus-era viewing recommendations are indexed in the same place where arts event listings (sigh) used to post.