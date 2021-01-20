Celebrities cheer as Biden and Harris sworn in: ‘Today is just the best day ever’
As President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris took their oaths of office Wednesday, celebrities on Twitter cheered on the historic moment — particularly the ascension of a woman to one of the country’s highest offices — during a diverse inauguration ceremony.
While history was being made several times over during the inauguration of the 46th president of the United States, Hollywood hailed the new madam vice president, breathed a sigh of relief over the departure of former President Trump and gave shout-outs to performers Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez and Garth Brooks, as well as the ceremony’s breakout star, poet Amanda Gorman.
Commentary also ran wild about the involvement of pop stars Lady Gaga and Lopez as the entertainers certainly brought their personalities and agendas to the U.S. Capitol.
Gaga surprised many when the Capitol doors opened and she descended to the lectern wearing another show-stopping look. This time, a voluminous custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture jacket and red skirt, accessorized with a massive gilded dove of peace brooch.
She also used a golden microphone to sing the national anthem in a performance that The Times’ Mikael Wood said “brought a welcome — and moving — splash of razzmatazz” to the proceedings.
Lopez dressed in suffragist white, wearing head-to-toe Chanel. But unlike with Gaga, Twitter was taken by the flourishes she added to her recital of “America the Beautiful,” slipping into Spanish to deliver a message of unity to Latinx people and referencing her own hit “Let’s Get Loud.”
Youth poet laurete Gorman, a 22-year-old from Los Angeles, also received praise for her poignant tribute, as did Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), who headed up inauguration plans, and emceed the festivities Wednesday.
Read on for more reactions to Wednesday’s inaugural festivities.
