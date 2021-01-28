6 L.A. and O.C. in-person weekend events: Comedy, dance, light show and dinosaurs

Gov. Gavin Newsom may have lifted some statewide pandemic restrictions, but with the COVID-19 danger still high in Southern California, options for in-person experiences remain very limited. Here are six drive-in or otherwise socially distanced outdoor events for those looking to get out of the home.

“Dance Camera West Drive-In — Best of the Festival”

Dance Camera West joins forces with the Broad Stage to screen a selection of dance films from around the world, presented in two programs. Recommended for ages 10 and up. Santa Monica College, Bundy Campus, East Parking Lot, 3171 S. Bundy Drive, L.A. Program A: 5:30 p.m. Saturday, 8 p.m. Sunday. Program B: 8 p.m. Saturday, 5:30 p.m. Sunday. $45 per car; $80 for both programs; limited number of $10 student tickets available; advance purchase required. thebroadstage.org

“A Quiet Scene”

The Music Center and dublab present this audio-visual installation created and curated by ambient-music pioneers and siblings Brian Eno and Roger Eno. More than 100 short films by amateur and professional filmmakers from around the world are projected on large outdoor LED screens. The Music Center, Jerry Moss Plaza, 135 N. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. On view through Feb. 21. musiccenter.org

“Jurassic Quest”

This family friendly drive-through attraction featuring life-size animatronic dinosaurs in replica prehistoric habitats wraps its run at the Rose Bowl this weekend before moving on to Costa Mesa (Feb. 5-14) and Pomona (Feb. 19-28). Rose Bowl parking lot, 1001 Rose Bowl Drive, Pasadena. 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday-Sunday. $49 per vehicle. jurassicquest.com

“Comedy Madness Outdoor Show”

Veteran comics Jeff Ross, Doug Benson and Iliza Shlesinger headline this stand-up showcase that promises crowd capacity limitations, distanced seating, a mask requirement and temperature checks. Outdoor lot, 6555 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. 7:30 p.m. Saturday. $35-$200. eventbrite.com

“Electric Mile”

The producer of the Electric Daisy Carnival music festival aims to have you moving and grooving in this drive-through experience featuring seven environments and more than 500 light installations. Santa Anita Park, 285 W. Huntington Drive, Arcadia. 5:45-9 p.m. daily; ends Feb. 14. $79.99 per vehicle; advance purchase required. electricmilefun.com

“Cool Nights, Hot Comics”

Greg Behrendt and Lara Beitz are among the funny folks taking the stage in a new edition of this drive-in comedy showcase presented by the Irvine Improv; for ages 18 and up. Regal parking structure, rooftop, 527 Spectrum Center Drive, Irvine. 7 p.m. Saturday. $80-$125. improv.com

