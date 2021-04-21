Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Entertainment & Arts

Here’s the full coverage of our Golden Globes investigation and the aftermath

Several Golden Globe Awards
(NBC)
By Times Staff
Share

The Hollywood Foreign Press Assn., the organization behind the Golden Globes, has come under pressure for not having any Black members as well as allegations of ethical and financial lapses raised in a Times investigation.

Here’s our full coverage about the HFPA and developing details.

There are 11 stories.

Advertisement