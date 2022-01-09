The complete list of 2022 Golden Globe winners
The embattled Hollywood Foreign Press Assn., the group of international journalists that hand out the Golden Globes, is set to announce the winners of its television and film awards tonight even though its usual star-studded telecast was scrapped for 2022.
The group has been struggling to regain its footing since a February 2021 Times investigation that revealed detailed allegations of financial and ethical lapses and problems with diversity among its members (including no Black members). Even though the HFPA has overhauled its bylaws, added 21 new members and hired its first chief diversity officer, this year’s Globes is still under a cloud of disinterest and doubt.
The HFPA is moving forward with a “private event” without any celebrities, nominees or even a livestream, but the winners for the 2022 Golden Globes are being announced via social media, and will be updated here throughout the night.
Motion pictures
Supporting actress in a motion picture
Ariana DeBose (“West Side Story”) | WINNER
Caitriona Balfe (“Belfast”)
Kirsten Dunst (“The Power of the Dog”)
Aunjanue Ellis (“King Richard”)
Ruth Negga (“Passing”)
Screenplay — motion picture
“Belfast”| WINNER
“Being the Ricardos”
“Don’t Look Up”
“Licorice Pizza”
“The Power of the Dog”
Motion picture — animated
“Encanto” | WINNER
“Flee”
“Luca”
“My Sunny Maad”
“Raya and the Last Dragon”
Television
Actor in a television series — drama
Jeremy Strong, “Succession” | WINNER
Brian Cox, “Succession”
Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game”
Billy Porter, “Pose”
Omar Sy, “Lupin”
Supporting actor — television
O Yeong-Su, “Squid Game” | WINNER
Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”
Kieran Culkin, “Succession”
Mark Duplass, “The Morning Show”
Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”
