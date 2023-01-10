As the Golden Globes emerge from a cloud of controversy, another cloud hangs over Tuesday’s awards show as relentless storms continue to ravage California.

Rain or shine, the show will go on: A tent has been put over the red carpet to keep event-goers dry. The unofficial kickoff to awards season is sure to attract some of the biggest names in film and television (despite last year’s boycott), with nominees that include red carpet mavens Cate Blanchett, Zendaya, Viola Davis, Selena Gomez, Margot Robbie, Michelle Yeoh, Ana de Armas, Michelle Williams, Jessica Chastain, Anya Taylor-Joy, Kaley Cuoco and Amanda Seyfried. Andrew Garfield, Austin Butler, Brad Pitt, Jeremy Pope, Donald Glover, Daniel Craig, Hugh Jackman, Adam Driver and Kevin Costner are among the acting nominees who always take the red carpet by storm. Another star expected to rule the carpet: Rihanna, whose fashion choices tend to make headlines and spawn think pieces.

“Avatar: The Way of Water,” “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” “Better Call Saul,” “The Crown,” “House of the Dragon,” “Hacks,” “Only Murders in the Building” and “Wednesday” are among the hit movies and shows to nab best picture and series noms.

Advertisement

The ceremony, hosted for the first time by comedian Jerrod Carmichael, will air on NBC at 5 p.m. PT.

Here are some of the best looks from the 2023 Golden Globes, updating live.

Jamie Lee Curtis is everything in this caped jumpsuit. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

The “Top Gun: Maverick” star took his red carpet style to new heights. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Heidi Klum dons a feathered mini dress on the Golden Globes red carpet. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

After making history at the 2022 Emmys, Sheryl Lee Ralph looks to conquer another awards show. (FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP via Getty Images)

Advertisement