Jerrod Carmichael knows why he’s hosting 2023 Golden Globes: It’s ‘because I’m Black’

Comedian Jerrod Carmichael didn’t pull any punches with the Golden Globes as the Hollywood awards show made its TV comeback after a hiatus riddled with controversy.

“I’ll tell you why I’m here. I’m here because I’m Black,” the “Rothaniel” comic said Tuesday in his opening monologue as this year’s host. “I’ll catch everyone in the room up.”

And he did just that.

Carmichael, who signed on as host in December, addressed why the ceremony didn’t air on TV last year. The Hollywood Foreign Press Assn., the Globes’ host organization, underwent reforms to diversify its ranks after a 2021 Los Angeles Times investigation sparked conversations about the the group’s ethical and financial lapses and a lack of diversity among its then-87 members.

“The Golden Globe Awards did not air last year because the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. — I won’t say they were a racist organization, but they didn’t have a single Black member until George Floyd died,” Carmichael said bluntly to scattered, nervous laughter. “So do with that information what you will do.”

Taking a seat onstage at the Beverly Hilton to connect his star-studded audience, Carmichael recounted how producer Stephen Hill, who is Black, contacted him about the hosting opportunity.

The recent Emmy Winner said he was “torn” when first offered the gig.

“One minute you’re making mint tea at home, the next you’re invited to be the Black face for an embattled white organization,” he said to more laughter, as the audience warmed up to his jokes. “Life really comes at you fast.”

Facing a “moral, racial dilemma,” Carmichael said the $500,000 paycheck was a major deciding factor.

After accepting the job, the comic said he was required to meet with the HFPA president, Helen Hoehne, to learn about the organization’s recent reforms. But he said he wasn’t too interested.

“I’ll be totally honest with everyone here tonight. I [didn’t] really need to hear it,” he said. “I took this job assuming they hadn’t changed at all. I heard they got six new Black numbers. Congrats to them. Whatever.”

He concluded his set by celebrating the “really incredible artists” and the evening dedicated to honoring their work.

“Regardless of whatever the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn.'s past may be, this is an evening where we get to celebrate,” Carmichael said. “I think this industry deserves evenings like these. I’m happy all of you are here. I’m happy I’m here. “