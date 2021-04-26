The history-making winners at the 2021 Oscars
The 93rd Academy Awards, held at Los Angeles’ Union Station on Sunday, included several historic moments.
Here’s a guide for this year’s historic wins on Hollywood’s biggest night.
‘The Father’ star Anthony Hopkins paid tribute to fellow lead actor nominee Chadwick Boseman after his upset win over the late ‘Black Panther’ star.
With her directing win for “Nomadland,” Chloé Zhao is in the Oscar history books as one of cinema’s great boundary breakers.
Before this year, no Korean performer had even been nominated for an acting Oscar. Now ‘Minari’ star Yuh-Jung Youn has won.
Legendary costume designer Ann Roth triumphs at the 2021 Oscars for “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” and ties the record for oldest winner with James Ivory.
The hair and makeup team behind ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’ — Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson — made Oscars history twice this year.
Emerald Fennell wins an original screenwriting Academy Award, the first time a woman has won in the category in 13 years.