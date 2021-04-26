Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
The history-making winners at the 2021 Oscars

“Minari” actress Yuh-Jung Youn accepts her Oscar.
“Minari” actress Yuh-Jung Youn accepts her Oscar for supporting actress.
(ABC)
By Christina SchoellkopfAssistant Editor 
The 93rd Academy Awards, held at Los Angeles’ Union Station on Sunday, included several historic moments.

Here’s a guide for this year’s historic wins on Hollywood’s biggest night.

There are 6 stories.

