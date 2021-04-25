Here’s the list of 2021 Oscar winners, updating live

The 93rd Academy Awards are set to present some historic firsts among the winners in 23 categories if things go according to many predictions. The ceremony is scheduled to air Sunday, April 25, at 5 p.m. Pacific on ABC, and will be held at Los Angeles’ Union Station, which at one time hosted many such events and has seen a recent restoration, in addition to special segments from its usual venue, the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

What to look out for? A highly-contested race for lead actress. People of color could win all four acting categories for the first time. “Trial of the Chicago 7" vs. “Minari” vs. “Nomadland” for best picture.

Producers of the show — Emmy nominee Jesse Collins, Oscar nominee Stacey Sher and Oscar winner Steven Soderbergh — promise a lively show. We will be updating the winners list as they are announced during the show.

And the 2021 Academy Award winners are: