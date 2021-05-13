Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Entertainment & Arts

Sophie Turner ‘sickened’ by paparazzi photographing her daughter: ‘It’s f— creepy’

A blond Sophie Turner poses in a strapless dress
Actress Sophie Turner arrives at the 2019 premiere of “Dark Phoenix” in Los Angeles.
(Jordan Strauss / Associated Press)
By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
Let it be known: The paparazzi do not have Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas’ consent to photograph their infant daughter.

In a series of Instagram videos that have since been deleted, the “Game of Thrones” actor condemned members of the media for swarming her 9-month-old child, Willa, after Turner and Jonas made a conscious decision not to share photos of their baby on social media.

“I guess, yesterday, some paparazzi managed to get a picture of my daughter, and I just want to say that the reason that I have been not posting pictures of my daughter — and making sure that we can avoid paparazzi at all costs — is because I explicitly do not want those photos out there,” Turner said Wednesday on her Instagram story.

“She is my daughter. She did not ask for this life — to be photographed. It’s f— creepy that grown, old men are taking pictures of a baby without their permission. I’m sickened. I’m disgusted. And I’m respectfully asking everyone to stop following us around and stop trying to take pictures of our daughter — and especially printing them. It is disgusting, and you do not have my permission.”

Advertisement

(For good measure, the Queen of the North later replaced her Instagram PSA with a blurry photo of a middle finger.)

The “Dark Phoenix” star gave birth to Willa in the summer of 2020, about a year after marrying the Jonas Brothers singer. The celebrity couple tied the knot twice: first at a surprise Las Vegas wedding in May 2019, followed by a more formal ceremony in France.

Last week, both performers celebrated their second wedding anniversary by posting a slideshow of never-before-seen images from their Vegas elopement.

“Happy 2 year Vegas Wedding anniversary to this big ol hunk of man meat,” Turner captioned her Instagram post.

“Married as F@$K for 2 years!” Jonas captioned his. “Love you bub.”

Turner, 25, and Jonas, 31, began dating in 2016 and got engaged in 2017. On Sunday, the former Disney Channel star uploaded a throwback photo of Turner cradling her baby bump and wished his wife, his mother and “all the amazing [mothers] out there” a happy Mother’s Day.

Christi Carras

Christi Carras is an entertainment reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a Times intern after graduating from UCLA and has also worked at Variety, the Hollywood Reporter and CNN.

