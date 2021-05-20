27 SoCal exhibitions, events and stage shows to catch this weekend

The Museum of Neon Art in Glendale and local artist Dani Bonnet present a free, pandemic-themed exhibition of neon art and mixed-media works in the windows of the Hollywood Palladium. The Sunset Boulevard display leads our weekend list of things to see and shows to watch — a long list of in-person and streaming options that include Kathryn Hahn, Jason Alexander, the Wallis’ intimate Sorting Room series, the Pasadena Symphony and a benefit for young people experiencing homelessness that stars Dolly Parton, Ryan Reynolds and Jon Hamm, among others. All times are Pacific.

SoCal in-person events

“Off/On”

The Museum of Neon Art and Bonnet display can be seen for free at the Palladium anytime starting Friday, although an evening visit is recommended. For those interested in exploring the history of neon signage in Southern California, a ticketed, 90-minute guided tour is set for 6:30 to 8 p.m. May 27; it’s $25, and advance purchase is required. Palladium display is at 6215 Sunset Blvd., Hollywood; through May 28. store.neonmona.org

“Butterfly Season”

While its indoor galleries remain closed, the Kidspace Children’s Museum is presenting a 25th-anniversary edition of this family-friendly festival that offers a variety of outdoor activities. 480 N. Arroyo Blvd., Pasadena. Open Wednesday-Sunday. $12.95, $14.95; infants are free. Advance timed-entry tickets required. kidspacemuseum.org

Sound Mind Mental Health Music Festival

Local heroes Fitz and the Tantrums and punk rockers All Time Low are among the acts performing acoustic sets at the Ventura County Fairgrounds in this benefit for the National Alliance on Mental Illness of Ventura. 6 p.m. Thursday. $109 and up per car; five passengers maximum. cbfproductions.ticketspice.com

Live Music Friday Nights at Johnny’s West Adams

The local eatery launches a series of outdoor concerts featuring session musicians led by keyboardist Jeff Babko from the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” house band. Johnny’s West Adams, 4327 W. Adams Blvd., L.A. 7 p.m. Friday. No cover charge. johnnyswestadams.com

“Comedy by the Stage Door”

David Rusiecki hosts an outdoor stand-up comedy showcase featuring Richard Weiss, Donna Maine and Denise Shue. Stage Door Repertory Theatre, 1045 N. Armando St., Suite B, Anaheim. 7:30 p.m. Saturday. $15; advance purchase required. stagedoorrep.org

Streaming

“The Sisters Rosensweig”

Kathryn Hahn and Jason Alexander take part in a reading of Wendy Wasserstein’s hit comedy-drama about three middle-aged Jewish American siblings living in 1990s London. Part of the “Spotlight on Plays” series presented by Broadway’s Best Shows. 5 p.m. Thursday; available on demand through 3 p.m. Monday. $15. broadwaysbestshows.com

“For the Record: The Brat Pack Reunion Concert”

The Wallis’ intimate Sorting Room series continues with this musical revue celebrating the pop songs and teen movies of the 1980s. 7 p.m. Friday. $20; series pass, $75. theWallis.org

“Pasadena Presents”

Pasadena Symphony’s spring season concludes with a program that features Beethoven’s Triple Concerto plus pieces by Poulenc and Mark Saltzman. 4 p.m. Saturday; on demand for 48 hours. Free. pasadenasymphony-pops.org, youtube.com

“chekhovOS /an experimental game”

Mikhail Baryshnikov portrays Anton Chekhov in this interactive theatrical event inspired by the Russian playwright’s drama “The Cherry Orchard” and created by Igor Golyak. Co-presented by the Center for the Art of Performance at UCLA. 5 p.m. Sunday. Free. Register at cap.ucla.edu

“Box of Hope”

L.A.-based Versa-Style Dance Company explores our fair city’s personal and political landscapes in this program set to the music of Motown. On demand from 7 p.m. Friday through midnight Sunday. Free. facebook.com, youtube.com

“The ZIP Code Plays: Los Angeles”

Presented by Glendale’s Antaeus Theatre Company, this podcast series featuring short dramas inspired by everyday life across Southern California returns with new episodes. Available anytime. Free. Download from a podcast store or listen at antaeus.org.

Ron Kobayashi Trio

This jazz trio lead by pianist Ron Kobayashi is joined by vocalist Andrea Miller in a concert filmed at the Irvine Barclay Theatre. Thursday through May 31. $20. thebarclay.org

“Close Quarters”

Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra’s multimedia-enhanced virtual concert series continues with a program that includes the world premiere of Peter S. Shin’s “Hyo” plus pieces by Benjamin Britten and Ellen Reid. Grant Gershon of Los Angeles Master Chorale and Los Angeles Opera serves as guest conductor. Preconcert talk is 5:30 p.m. Friday, followed by the performance at 6:30 p.m.; available on demand afterward. Free; donations accepted. laco.org, youtube.com, facebook.com

“The Latrell Show”

Writer-performer Brandon Kyle Goodman, in the guise of an opinionated talk-show host, explores the Black queer experience in America in this dark comedy filmed at the Pico Playhouse and presented by Iama Theatre Company. Available on demand Sunday through June 20. $15. iamatheatre.com

“Broadway Barks 23 Across America”

Bernadette Peters hosts a virtual edition of this star-studded pet adoption event she co-founded with Mary Tyler Moore. With appearances by Hugh Jackman, Audra McDonald, Mandy Patinkin, Nathan Lane and others. 4 p.m. Sunday. Free. broadwaycares.org

“Can Boyle Heights Save America?”

Los Angeles Times city editor Hector Becerra, historian George J. Sanchez and “Real Women Have Curves” playwright Josefina López discuss the L.A. neighborhood’s multicultural history in this live Zoom chat presented by Zócalo Public Square. 5 p.m. Thursday. Free. Register at zocalopublicsquare.org

“Ursula”

Latino Theater Co. and Cara Mía Theatre present writer-performer Frida Espinosa-Müller‘s solo drama about a young immigrant girl separated from her mother after seeking asylum at the U.S.-Mexico border; in Spanish with some English, with subtitles in both languages; for ages 12 and older. On demand beginning 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Free. latinotheaterco.org

“A Night of Covenant House Stars”

Dolly Parton, Ryan Reynolds, Meryl Streep, Jon Hamm and Stephen Colbert are among the famous faces taking part in this virtual concert to benefit young people experiencing homelessness. Anytime on demand. Free. covenanthouse.org

“A Tour of Mexico”

New West Symphony is joined by the Mariachi Divas, guitarist Jiji Kim and harpist Maria Casale for a program of works by Silvestre Revueltas, Gabriela Ortiz and others. 3 p.m. Sunday; on demand afterward. $25; season pass, $160. newwestsymphony.org

“Rita Dove and Tracy K. Smith: Poetry at the Crossroads”

Two Pulitzer Prize-winning poets address the state of the art form in this virtual chat presented by the Broad Stage and Red Hen Press. 6 p.m. Thursday. Free. $10 and up. hebroadstage.org

“Signature Recital Series”

Soprano Julia Bullock sings music by Schumann, Kurt Weill, Rodgers and Hammerstein and others in a performance filmed at Blaibach Concert Hall in Blaibach, Germany. Presented by Los Angeles Opera. Series pass: $30, $45 per household. laopera.org

The Romeros Quartet

Pepe, Celin, Lito and Celino Romero, members of the legendary family of classical guitarists, share the stage in a concert streamed live from the Belly Up Tavern in Solana Beach. 2 p.m. Sunday. $20. stellartickets.com

“Called to the Couch”

Alonzo Bodden from NBC’s “Last Comic Standing” and NPR’s “Wait Wait ... Don’t Tell Me” hosts this virtual stand-up showcase. 7 p.m. Saturday. $10-$50. tickettailor.com

“The Music Center’s Spotlight Grand Finale”

Performing arts students from all over Southern California take the stage in a virtual edition of this annual showcase for aspiring actors, dancers, singers and musicians. Josh Groban hosts. 7 p.m. Saturday. Free. facebook.com

Theatricum Jazz Brunch

Will Geer’s Theatricum Botanicum in Topanga presents a live Zoom event featuring bass player Darryl “Dnotes” Harris, vocalists Chezere Brathwaite and Camille Lourde Wyatt and others. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Free. Register at theatricum.com

“Mythology, Magic and Miracles”

24th Street Theatre’s online series of kid-friendly livestream performances continues with storyteller Shivani Thakkar sharing tales from the ancient Indian epic “The Ramayana.” 12:30 p.m. Saturday. $10; series pass, $24. 24thstreet.org

“Down at the Yard”

Traditional folk group Echo Mountain performs in the debut installment of this acoustic concert series presented by the Yard Theater in East Hollywood. 8 p.m. Thursday; available through May 31. $12 and up. theyardtheater.co

Our recurring coronavirus-era arts and culture recommendations are posted every Thursday.

