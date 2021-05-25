Black people hold just 30 of 570 board seats at L.A.'s top arts groups

The murder of George Floyd and subsequent reckoning over systemic racism in this country has sparked a growing call for cultural institutions to address diversity, equity and inclusion, whether that means the collection of a museum, the programming of a theater or the staff of an opera company. But change is often slow — and it frequently comes from the top.

The top, in most cases, is the all-mighty board of directors or board of trustees. Although most people get bored by the very mention of the word “board,” these people make critical decisions with consequences rippling throughout every level of the institution, from the director’s seat down. Those who want more equity in representation can start with the board.

The American Alliance of Museums’ most recent survey of boards, a 2017 query that included about 800 museums, found that 89% of museum board members in the U.S. identified as white. Forty-six percent of the boards surveyed were 100% white.

If you thought the racial reckoning last year would lead to dramatically different results in a multicultural metropolis such as Southern California, you would be wrong.

The Times surveyed 10 major Southern California museums and 10 major performing arts companies and venues. We simply asked for three numbers: total number of board members, number of BIPOC board members, and more specifically, the number of board members who are Black.

At the museums The Times surveyed, Black members made up just 5.4% of the boards — 18 people out of 334 seats at the table — even though Black people make up an estimated 9% of L.A. County’s population. Three of the 10 museums had just one Black board member, and three museums had none. Broadening to look at all BIPOC board members, the discrepancy is even more startling: While nearly 74% of L.A. County is nonwhite, only 19.5% of the museum board members identified as nonwhite.

Museums

Autry Museum of the American West

51 members

7 BIPOC

0 Black

The Broad

8 members

0 BIPOC

Getty Trust

15 members

5 BIPOC

2 Black

Hammer Museum

22 members

5 BIPOC

3 Black

Huntington Library, Art Museum and Botanical Gardens

63 members

10 BIPOC

1 Black

Los Angeles County Museum of Art

51 members

8 BIPOC

5 Black

Museum of Contemporary Art

40 members

9 BIPOC

1 Black

Museum of Latin American Art

12 members

4 BIPOC

0 Black

Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County

41 members

14 BIPOC

5 Black

Orange County Museum of Art

31 members

3 BIPOC

1 Black

(The number of BIPOC board members includes any who identify as Black.)

The numbers for the performing arts companies The Times surveyed are harder to parse, largely because one company, South Coast Repertory in Costa Mesa, declined to provide the racial identity of its board of directors, and two companies, Long Beach Opera and the Broad Stage in Santa Monica, did not respond to The Times’ inquiries at all. A fourth company, Center Theatre Group, said it does not yet have a detailed breakdown of board member identity but has plans for a more detailed demographic assessment. (The Times has repeated its request for the data and will add it here if we receive it.)

The companies that did respond enumerated 236 board members, of whom only 12 people, or 5.1%, were Black. The number of BIPOC board members was 44, or 18.6%.

Performing arts

Broad Stage

No data provided

Center Theatre Group

50 members

9 BIPOC

Black not specified

Geffen Playhouse

30 members

2 BIPOC

2 Black

L.A. Dance Project

13 members

2 BIPOC

0 Black

Long Beach Opera

No data provided

Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra

16 members

7 BIPOC

1 Black

Los Angeles Opera

89 members

14 BIPOC

2 Black

Los Angeles Philharmonic

55 members

13 BIPOC

5 Black

South Coast Repertory

No data provided

Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts

33 members

6 BIPOC

2 Black

So what does the museum board actually do, how much power does it yield and why should the diversity, equity and inclusion discussion start there? In addition to the American Alliance of Museums, The Times spoke to BoardSource, the Museum Trustee Assn. and the Assn. of Art Museum Directors to find out why, if you care about diversity and equity, you should care about boards.

Why boards matter for diversity, equity and inclusion: Your questions answered What do boards do? The board is the governing body of an institution. It sets the vision and the mission for the museum, determines strategic planning and looks after the institution’s financial health. That includes fundraising, approving budgets and otherwise allocating resources as well as ensuring that the museum’s assets are being used according to its mission. And the board hires — and occasionally fires — the director/chief executive officer. What are the expectations of individual board members? Board members generally meet monthly or quarterly to review director/CEO performance against plans and other measurable goals and to review financials. Board members also are expected to donate funds themselves or to help raise money in other ways. They are supposed to avoid conflicts of interest and not using board positions for personal gain. How long are their terms — and why is that important? Legally, there’s no limit on how big a board can be and generally no fewer than three people sit on a board at any given time. Term limits are not required by law, but members typically serve two to three terms of about five years each. That’s important because it ensures there’s a flow of new people and new perspectives on the board, ideally from individuals in communities that have not historically been well represented.

Are all board members wealthy, and how much money must they contribute to join? Board members at big museums are typically wealthy, influential people. But many museums appoint community members, docents and other volunteers to the board. These people may contribute resources other than money, including expertise or access to a network of people. It’s a model that AAM President Laura Lott said more museums should be following.



“The board is not supposed to be an only fundraising body,” Lott said. “But if that’s the priority for the board, it skews you to a certain type of board member — or it can — and I think we’ve gone too far in that direction as a field. We need to go back to the board being more people of our community in terms of race, ethnicity, gender and economic status.”



Some museums have financial requirements for board members, others do not, said AAMD President Lial A. Jones. It could be a “give a certain amount” policy or a “give/get” policy, where board members donate and secure funds from others. “But if you aren’t independently wealthy, you could bring a group of friends or bring on your employer as a supporter of the institution. You could do some work, like writing. There are a variety of ways to fulfill obligations, but most museums have some obligation.”

What do boards NOT do? It’s against best practices for boards to be involved in granular aspects of programming and exhibitions. Those decisions are generally made by staff. But the board can have the power to fire a director or hold that person accountable for equity decisions at the institution. That’s significant power affecting all aspects of the museum, including programming and exhibitions. Why must the discussion about diversity, equity and inclusion start with the board? Most museum boards do not reflect the communities that they serve in terms of race, gender, age, sexual orientation or economic standing. That influences how key decisions, such as how to spend money on acquiring new art, might get made as many institutions attempt to diversify their holdings to better reflect the work of BIPOC artists.



“Boards that are not diverse are not bringing the full range of perspectives into the boardroom,” said Jim Taylor, vice president of leadership initiatives at BoardSource. “As a result, they may be making decisions that impact the community without fully understanding the needs and priorities and aspirations of the community that they serve.”



Is diversity of boards changing? COVID-19 shined a light on racial inequities in the country and accelerated awareness about diversity on institutional boards. “We’ve noticed a lot more inquires and requests from boards that want to discuss these topics and begin their journeys as it relates to racial equity,” BoardSource’s Taylor said. “Not only diversifying their boards but creating cultures within their boards that are more inclusive and sort of reframing how they see the connection between racial equity and their work.”



Lott added that “it seems there’s recognition that representation matters at the board level and that boards need to diversity to better reflect the communities they serve, including racial and ethnic makeup. We’ll see.” Why is change slow? Many museums only replace board members when existing ones leave. There’s also a network issue. Board members generally recruit new members through their personal networks, so if their networks are largely white, they may not be reaching out to people of color.



“If a board doesn’t have individuals who are ethnically diverse or who don’t have certain relevant lived experiences,” Taylor said, “that board may have to start from the beginning in terms of raising its own individual knowledge on these topics first.”



Diversity, said Anne M. Lampe, chief executive of the Museum Trustee Assn., “is not a light switch that can be switched on. Rather, it is a core value of an organization that must be an overarching goal and may take quite some time to achieve.” Why are diversity, equity and inclusion critical for an organization's survival? Inherent in the board’s responsibility is setting a course for sustainability — not just in terms of dollars but in drawing new audiences, Jones said.



“The reality is: If you do not represent everybody, you really have to question if you’ll be viable long term and have the resources to operate,” he said. “Populations are changing, demographics are changing, philanthropy is changing. You just don’t have the same population of wealthy people interested in supporting the museum that you had even 50 years ago. The board needs to think about audiences in terms not of what has been but what could be.”



It also comes down to addressing the structural racism that has built up in our institutions over hundreds of years, Lott added.



“I do think museums are understanding their future relevance and viability depends on confronting these issues and less than perfect histories,” she said. If the board is in charge of the organization, who’s in charge of the board? Who holds them accountable for diversity, equity and inclusion? “It’s the question,” Lott said. “I guess institutions are being held accountable through consumers — what institutions do they come to visit, which do they support? That’s a statement on how the organization is run. I think there could be a lot more transparency to the community about who’s on the board, what they’re doing and what their priorities are.”