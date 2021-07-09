Classic movies in L.A., O.C.: ‘Selena,’ ‘Mean Girls,’ ‘Exorcist,’ ‘Mulholland Drive’

Find a flick with our weekly curated list of classic movies, cult favorites, film festivals, etc., streaming online or coming soon to a theater, drive-in, pop-up or rooftop near you.

“American Graffiti”

Where were you in ’62? Ron Howard, Richard Dreyfuss, Harrison Ford, Paul Le Mat and Charles Martin Smith star in George Lucas’ nostalgic 1973 coming-of-age comedy set in Modesto. Roadium Open Air Market & Drive-In, 2500 W. Redondo Beach Blvd., Torrance. 8 p.m. July 15. $25 per car; tickets also available on site. eventbrite.com

“Beware of a Holy Whore”

Alcohol, drugs and a tyrannical director send a movie shoot off the rails in Rainer Werner Fassbinder’s darkly comic 1971 drama. Presented in 35mm. Secret Movie Club theater, 1917 Bay St., second floor, downtown L.A. 8 p.m. July 14. $16. secretmovieclub.com

“Eraserhead” with “Mulholland Drive”

It’s about to get weird with this double bill that pairs filmmaker David Lynch’s disturbing 1977 fable set in an industrial hellscape with his surreal 2001 mystery drama set in Tinseltown. Jack Nance stars in the former, and Naomi Watts and Laura Harring in the latter. Presented in 35mm. Secret Movie Club at the Million Dollar Theater, 307 S. Broadway, downtown L.A. 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. July 10. $16; advance purchase required. secretmovieclub.com

Advertisement

“The Exorcist: Extended Director’s Cut”

A young girl (Linda Blair) has the devil inside, the devil inside, in William Friedkin’s blockbuster 1973 supernatural thriller based on the William Peter Blatty bestseller. With Ellen Burstyn and Max von Sydow. Arena Cinelounge, 1625 N. Las Palmas Ave., Hollywood. Outdoor screening: 8:30 p.m. July 10. $27.50. Indoor screening: 8:15 p.m. July 13. $20. arenascreen.com

“Fitzcarraldo”

Klaus Kinski takes another turn playing the madman for director Werner Herzog in the German auteur’s epic 1982 drama about a rubber baron on a Sisyphean mission to build an opera house in the middle of the Amazon jungle. Brain Dead Studios, the Silent Movie Theater, 611 N. Fairfax Ave., L.A. 8 p.m. July 15. $12. studios.wearebraindead.com

“Hocus Pocus”

Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy play a trio of witches up to no good on Halloween in this kid-friendly 1993 fantasy comedy directed by Kenny Ortega. Rooftop Cinema Club El Segundo, 1310 E. Franklin Ave., parking structure, El Segundo. 5 p.m. July 9. $14.50-$23.40; advance purchase required. rooftopcinemaclub.com

Also, Rooftop Cinema Club presents the Drive-In at Santa Monica Airport, 3233 Donald Douglas Loop S., Santa Monica. 8:30 p.m. July 15. $32 for two, $45 for three or more; children 8 and under, free; advance purchase required. rooftopcinemaclub.com

“Mean Girls”

See if Gretchen can somehow manage to make “fetch” happen in this 2004 teen comedy written by Tina Fey and starring Lindsay Lohan and Rachel McAdams. Will Rogers State Historic Park, 1501 Will Rogers State Park Rd., Pacific Palisades. 8:30 p.m. July 10. General admission, $23; pods, $46-$138. streetfoodcinema.com

“Nightmare Alley” with “The Big Clock”

The Hollywood Legion Theatre’s “Summer Weekend of Noir” festival of classic post-WWII film noir kicks off with a double bill that features the dark 1947 fable starring Tyrone Power followed by the 1948 thriller with Ray Milland. The Hollywood Legion at Post 43, 2035 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood. $16-$22. 7:30 and 9:41 p.m. July 9. hollywoodlegiontheater.com

Advertisement

“Police Story”

Jackie Chan directs and stars in this 1985 action flick that is absolutely jam-packed with bonkers stunt work by the man himself. Preceded by the 1992 short comedy “Cops” directed by and starring silent-film legend Buster Keaton. American Cinematheque at the Aero Theatre, 1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica. 7:30 p.m. July 11. $10, $13. americancinematheque.com

“Selena”

Jennifer Lopez gives a star-making performance as the beloved but ill-fated Tejano singer in this 1997 bio-drama written and directed by Gregory Nava. Edward James Olmos, Constance Marie and Lupe Ontiveros also star. Rooftop Cinema Club DTLA, fourth floor at LEVEL, 888 S. Olive St., downtown L.A. 8:30 p.m. July 9. $19.50-$23.40; advance purchase required; ages 18 and over only. rooftopcinemaclub.com

“Some Like It Hot”

Jack Lemmon and Tony Curtis in drag plus Marilyn Monroe in maximum bombshell mode make director Billy Wilder’s 1959 romp one of the all-time classic comedies.American Cinematheque at the Aero Theatre, 1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica. 7:30 p.m. July 15. $10, $13. americancinematheque.com

Advertisement

“Working Girls”

UCLA Library Film & Television Archive presents Lizzie Borden’s groundbreaking 1986 indie drama about the lives of sex workers at a bordello in New York City. UCLA Film & Television Archive’s Virtual Screening Room, anytime on demand through July 11. Free. cinema.ucla.edu