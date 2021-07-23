Classic movies in L.A., O.C.: ‘Starship Troopers,’ ‘Purple Rain,’ ‘Cat Video Fest’

Find a flick with our weekly curated list of classic movies, cult favorites, film festivals, etc., streaming online or coming soon to a theater, drive-in, pop-up or rooftop near you.

“The Big Lebowski” with “A Serious Man” and “Burn After Reading”

This triple bill of Coen brothers comedies — all presented in 35-millimeter — kicks off with the duo’s 1998 cult classic starring Jeff Bridges, John Goodman and Steve Buscemi, followed by the underrated 2009 fable featuring Michael Stuhlbarg as a Job-like college professor and family man in 1960s Minnesota. Wrapping things up is the 2008 spy caper with Brad Pitt, Frances McDormand and John Malkovich. American Cinematheque at the Aero Theatre, 1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica. 5 p.m. July 24. $10, $15. americancinematheque.com

“Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid”

Paul Newman and Robert Redford play BFFs in the Wild, Wild West in this hit 1969 drama directed by George Roy Hill. Street Food Cinema, Will Rogers State Historic Park, 1501 Will Rogers State Park Road., Pacific Palisades. 8:30 p.m. July 24. General admission, $23; pods, $46-$138; advance purchase required. streetfoodcinema.com

“Cat Video Fest 2021”

Yes, it’s exactly what it sounds like: A 75-minute compilation of clips of cute kittens, frisky felines, etc. Arena Cinelounge, 1625 N. Las Palmas Ave., Hollywood. 6 p.m. July 23, 1:45 p.m. July 24, 3:50 p.m. July 25, 5:45 p.m. July 28. $10, $20. arenascreen.com

“Days of Heaven”

Richard Gere, Brooke Adams and Sam Shepard form a romantic triangle in 1916 Texas in writer-director Terrence Malick’s visually ravishing 1978 period drama. Brain Dead Studios at the Silent Movie Theater, 611 N. Fairfax Ave., L.A. 8 p.m. July 25. $12; advance purchase required. studios.wearebraindead.com

“The Lady Eve” with “Sullivan’s Travels”

Barbara Stanwyck puts the moves on Henry Fonda, then Joel McCrea hooks up with Veronica Lake in this double bill of classic 1941 screwball comedies directed by Preston Sturgess. Presented in 35-millimeter. New Beverly Cinema, 7165 Beverly Blvd., L.A. 7 (“The Lady Eve”) and 9:05 p.m. (“Sullivan’s Travels”) July 23-25. $12 for both films (advance tickets are sold out, but some additional tickets will be available at the door) thenewbev.com

“Léon: The Professional”

A reclusive hitman (Jean Reno) takes an orphaned 12-year-old (Natalie Portman) under his wing after a rogue DEA agent (Gary Oldman) massacres the girl’s family in writer-director Luc Besson’s explosive 1994 thriller. 8:30 p.m. July 25. Rooftop Cinema Club DTLA at Level, 4th floor, 888 S. Olive St., downtown L.A. $19.50-$23.40. rooftopcinemaclub.com

“Once Upon a Time in the West”

Charles Bronson is the hero and Henry Fonda is the heavy in Sergio Leone’s epic 1968 western set to a score by the inimitable Ennio Morricone. With Jason Robards and Claudia Cardinale. Presented in 35-millimeter. Secret Movie Club at the Million Dollar Theater, 307 S. Broadway, downtown L.A. 11 a.m. July 24. $20-$37.50; advance purchase required. secretmovieclub.com

“Purple Rain”

The late, great Prince plays a Prince-like pop-star-in-training in this slammin’ 1984 musical drama. Hollywood Legion Drive-In at Post 43, 2035 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood. 8:20 p.m. July 28. $25 per vehicle; advance purchase required. hollywoodlegiontheater.com



“Rashomon”

A samurai, his wife, a bandit and a woodcutter walk into the woods — and what happens next is a matter of some dispute — in filmmaker Akira Kurosawa’s landmark 1950 drama set in feudal Japan. In Japanese with English subtitles. Laemmle Glendale, 207 N. Maryland Ave., Glendale; Laemmle Newhall, 22500 Lyons Ave., Newhall; Playhouse 7, 673 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena; Royal, 11523 Santa Monica Blvd., West L.A. 7 p.m. July 28. $12.50. laemmle.com

“The Room”

Tommy Wiseau wrote, directed, produced and starred in this so-bad-it’s-unbelievably-bad 2003 indie drama/vanity project that has since become a midnight-movie classic. Rooftop Cinema Club El Segundo, 1310 E. Franklin Ave., parking structure, El Segundo. 11 p.m. July 28. $18.50-$22.50; advance purchase required. rooftopcinemaclub.com

“Starship Troopers”

They’re fighting big bugs on far-off planets so they don’t have to fight them here in Paul Verhoeven’s satirical 1997 sci-fi/action flick based on the Robert A. Heinlein novel. With Casper Van Dien, Dina Meyer, Denise Richards, Jake Busey, Michael Ironside and Neil Patrick Harris. The Frida Cinema, Calle Cuatro Plaza, 305 E. 4th St., Santa Ana. 10 p.m. July 23, 7:30 and 10 p.m. July 24. $10.50. thefridacinema.org

“Tootsie”

Life is a real “drag” for a struggling actor played by Dustin Hoffman in this 1982 comedy directed by Sydney Pollack. With Jessica Lange, Teri Garr, Dabney Coleman, Bill Murray, Charles Durning and Geena Davis. Tribeca Drive-in, Rose Bowl parking lot, 1001 Rose Bowl Drive, Pasadena. 5 p.m. July 28. $30 per vehicle. https://tribecafilm.com/drive-in

