Classic movies in L.A., O.C.: James Gunn tribute, ‘Coming to America’ and more

Find a flick with our weekly curated list of classic movies, cult favorites, film festivals, etc., streaming online or coming soon to a theater near you.

“Black Rain”

Two of the NYPD’s finest (Michael Douglas, Andy Garcia) find themselves in hot water with the Japanese mafia in Ridley Scott’s visually striking 1989 action thriller. Presented in 35mm. Hollywood Legion Drive-In at Post 43, 2035 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood. 8:30 p.m. Aug. 8. $25 per vehicle; advance purchase required. hollywoodlegiontheater.com

“The City of Lost Children”

Feast your eyes and ears on Marc Caro and Jean-Pierre Jeunet’s ravishing 1995 sci-fi/fantasy fable featuring costumes by fashion designer Jean Paul Gaultier and music by “Twin Peaks” composer Angelo Badalamenti. With Ron Perlman. Presented in 35mm. Secret Movie Club Theatre, 1917 Bay St., 2nd floor, downtown L.A. 8 p.m. Aug. 6. $16, $19. secretmovieclub.com

“Coming to America”

Eddie Murphy is an undercover African prince scoping out prospective queens in the New York City borough of Queens in this hit 1988 comedy directed by John Landis. With Arsenio Hall, John Amos and James Earl Jones. Street Food Cinema, Veterans Memorial Park, 4117 Overland Ave., Culver City. 8:30 p.m. Aug. 7. $18, $23. streetfoodcinema.com

“Destroy All Monsters”

There are more kaiju than you can shake a stick at — including Godzilla, Mothra, Rodan and King Ghidorah — in this 1968 sci-fi thriller directed by franchise co-creator Ishirō Honda. Brain Dead Studios at the Silent Movie Theater, 611 N. Fairfax Ave., L.A. $12; advance purchase required. 10:30 p.m. Aug. 6. studios.wearebraindead.com

“Drive”

Ryan Gosling has nerves of steel behind the wheel in director Nicolas Winding Refn’s atmospheric 2011 homage to 1980s crime thrillers. With Carey Mulligan, Bryan Cranston, Christina Hendricks, Ron Perlman, Oscar Isaac and Albert Brooks. Rooftop Cinema Club DTLA, Level, 4th floor, 888 S. Olive St., downtown L.A. 11 p.m. Aug. 6. $19.50-$23.40. rooftopcinemaclub.com

“42”

The late Chadwick Boseman portrays barrier-breaking African American baseball legend Jackie Robinson in this 2013 bio-drama. With Harrison Ford, Nicole Beharie and Christopher Meloni. Marina Drive-In, parking lot 2, 13477 Fiji Way, Marina del Rey. 8 p.m. Aug. 6. $20 per vehicle; advance purchase required. visitmarinadelrey.com

“The Great Muppet Caper”

Kermit and company find themselves in London in this 1981 franchise entry directed by Muppets creator Jim Henson and costarring John Cleese, Diana Rigg and the late Charles Grodin. Fathom Events, various local theaters (see website). 3 and 8 p.m. Aug. 8, 7 p.m. Aug. 11. $15. fathomevents.com

“L.A. Confidential”

Two of the LAPD’s finest (Guy Pearce, Russell Crowe) find corruption around every corner and curve in 1950s Los Angeles in director Curtis Hanson’s moody 1997 crime drama based on the James Ellroy novel. Kevin Spacey, Danny DeVito and Oscar winner Kim Basinger also star. Rooftop Cinema Club El Segundo, 1310 E. Franklin Ave., parking structure, El Segundo. 10:45 p.m. Aug. 7. $18.50-$22.50; advance purchase required. rooftopcinemaclub.com

“The Last Waltz”

The Band shares the stage with rock luminaries including Bob Dylan, Van Morrison, Neil Young and Joni Mitchell in director Martin Scorsese’s 1976 concert doc shot at San Francisco’s Winterland Ballroom. Presented in 35mm. New Beverly Cinema, 7165 Beverly Blvd., L.A. 11:59 p.m. Aug. 7. $10.thenewbev.com

“Lupin the 3rd: The Castle of Cagliostro”

A master thief and his crew try to pull off their latest caper and rescue a princess in the bargain in a new 4K restoration of legendary animation director Hayao Miyazaki’s 1979 feature-film debut; in Japanese with English subtitles. The Landmark Westwood, 1045 Broxton Ave., Westwood. 5:10, 7:20 and 9:30 p.m. Aug. 6-7, 5:10 and 7:20 p.m. Aug. 8. (310) 208-3250.landmarktheatres.com

“The Man Who Had Everything”

“Mi Vida Loca” director Allison Anders introduces a screening of this 1920 melodrama starring Jack Pickford, brother of silent-era icon Mary Pickford. Presented in 16mm, with live piano accompaniment. The evening also includes a pre-show 1920s-style musical revue. Retroformat Silent Films, Woman’s Club Of Hollywood, 1749 N. LaBrea Ave., Hollywood. 7:30 p.m. Aug. 7. $10, $15. eventbrite.com

“M*A*S*H”

A monthlong salute to Robert Altman kicks off with the filmmaker’s irreverent 1970 comedy about a pair of carousing combat surgeons at a U.S. Army field hospital during the Korean War. With Donald Sutherland, Elliott Gould, Tom Skerritt, Sally Kellerman and Robert Duvall. The Frida Cinema, Calle Cuatro Plaza, 305 E. 4th St., Santa Ana. $10.50. 7:30 p.m. Aug. 6-7, 1:15 and 7:45 p.m. Aug. 8, 7:45 p.m. Aug. 9. thefridacinema.org

“Never Too Late: The Doc Severinsen Story”

The trumpet player, former “Tonight Show” bandleader and all-around snazzy dresser is profiled in this 2021 documentary. The evening includes a pre-show concert and Q&A. The Muckenthaler Cultural Center, 1201 W. Malvern Ave., Fullerton. 8 p.m. Aug. 12. $50. themuck.org

“Slither”

A four-film salute to writer-director James Gunn (“Guardians of the Galaxy,” “The Suicide Squad”) includes this campy, creepy 2006 homage to classic B-movie sci-fi/horror flicks. With Nathan Fillion, Elizabeth Banks and Michael Rooker. Presented in 35mm. American Cinematheque at the Los Feliz 3, 1822 N. Vermont Ave., Los Feliz. 10 p.m. Aug. 8. $8, $13. americancinematheque.com

“Taxi Driver”

Robert De Niro is a Vietnam War veteran with PTSD who’s had just about enough of the mean streets of NYC in Martin Scorsese’s nightmarish 1976 drama. With Cybill Shepherd, Harvey Keitel, Peter Boyle, Albert Brooks and Jodie Foster. Presented in 35mm. New Beverly Cinema, 7165 Beverly Blvd., L.A. 7:30 p.m. Aug. 6-7, 6:30 p.m. Aug. 8. $10 (advance tickets are sold out, but some additional tickets will be available at the door).thenewbev.com

