Classic movies in SoCal: ‘Pan’s Labyrinth,’ ‘Phantasm,’ ‘Psycho’ and more

Find a flick with our weekly curated list of classic movies, cult favorites, film festivals, etc., streaming online or playing at a theater near you.

Movies

“The Adventures of Prince Achmed”

Our young hero meets Aladdin, battles a sorcerer, rescues his sister and gets the girl in filmmaker Lotte Reiniger’s groundbreaking, visually ravishing 1926 animated fable. Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, Ted Mann Theater, 6067 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. 3 p.m. Nov. 4. $5-$10. academymuseum.org

“American Psycho”

Investment banker Christian Bale has an ax to grind in Mary Harron’s satirical 2000 dark comedy based on the Bret Easton Ellis novel. Rooftop Movies at the Montalbán, 1615 Vine St., Hollywood. 9 p.m. Oct. 30. $28.25, $56.50. themontalban.com

“The Birds”

Our fine-feathered friends are anything but friendly in Alfred Hitchcock’s 1963 horror tale. With Tippi Hedren and Rod Taylor. Presented in 35mm. Hollywood Legion Theater at Post 43, 2035 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood. 2 p.m. Oct. 31. $13, $15; advance purchase required. hollywoodlegiontheater.com

“The Craft”

Robin Tunney, Fairuza Balk, Neve Campbell and Rachel True make Sabrina the Teenage Witch look like an amateur in a 25th anniversary outdoor screening of Andrew Fleming’s 1996 cult classic. Street Food Cinema, Autry Museum, Griffith Park, 4700 Western Heritage Way, L.A. 8 p.m. Oct. 30. $18, $23. streetfoodcinema.com

“Drag Me to Hell”

A bank loan officer (Alison Lohman) cancels a sinister old woman’s mortgage, then all heck breaks loose in Sam Raimi’s underrated 2009 supernatural thriller. Brain Dead Studios at the Silent Movie Theater, 611 N. Fairfax Ave., L.A. 8 p.m. Oct. 31. $12; advance purchase required. studios.wearebraindead.com

“Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde”

The Los Angeles Philharmonic screens the 1920 silent-era adaptation of Robert Louis Stevenson’s terror tale starring John Barrymore, with live organ accompaniment by Clark Wilson. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S Grand Ave., downtown L.A. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31. $34-$67. laphil.com

“Frankenstein”

Who’s the real monster: The monster or the man who made him? Find out in director James Whale’s 1931 classic based on Mary Shelley’s Gothic novel. With Boris Karloff and Colin Clive. Old Town Music Hall, 140 Richmond St., El Segundo. 2:30 and 7 p.m. Oct. 30. $10, $12. oldtownmusichall.org

“Get Out”

Los Angeles Opera presents Jordan Peele’s race relations-themed 2017 horror fable with live orchestra, with the film’s composer, Michael Abels, conducting his score. Daniel Kaluuya and Allison Williams star. The Theatre at Ace Hotel, 929 S. Broadway., downtown L.A. 8 p.m. Oct. 29-31. $25-$109. laopera.org

The Horror Movie Night Special Halloween Specials Special

Revisit classic Halloween-themed TV specials from days gone by with daylong, family-friendly event. The Frida Cinema, Calle Cuatro Plaza, 305 E. 4th St., Santa Ana. Noon Oct. 30-31. Free. thefridacinema.org

“Pan’s Labyrinth”

A young girl discovers a fantastical world in Guillermo del Toro’s dark 2006 fable set in 1940s fascist Spain. With Ivana Baquero and Doug Jones. In Spanish with English subtitles. Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, David Geffen Theater, 6067 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 30. $5-$10. academymuseum.org

“Phantasm” with “Night of the Living Dead”

Double bill pairs Don Coscarelli’s unnerving 1979 sci-fi-horror mashup starring Angus Scrimm with George A. Romero’s OG 1968 zombie thriller, with Coscarelli on hand for a Q&A between the films. Presented in 35mm. Secret Movie Club at the Million Dollar Theater, 307 S. Broadway, downtown L.A. 7:30 and 10:15 p.m. Oct. 29. $14-$22; advance purchase required. secretmovieclub.com

“The Phantom of the Opera”

Retroformat Silent Films screens this classic 1925 thriller starring Lon Chaney a.k.a. the “Man of a Thousand Faces.” Presented with live organ accompaniment by Cliff Retallick and preceded by a 1920s-style musical review. Old Town Music Hall, 140 Richmond St., El Segundo. 2:30 and 7 p.m. Oct. 31. $20. retroformat.org

“Pink Floyd — The Wall”

Isolated by fame and tortured by his inner demons, a rock star unravels in Alan Parker’s hallucinatory 1982 musical drama based on the British band’s classic 1979 concept album. Bob Geldof stars. Arena Cinelounge, outdoors, 1625 N. Las Palmas Ave., Hollywood. 6:30 p.m. Oct. 30. $13. arenascreen.com

“Psycho” with “Cat People”

Double bills pairs Hitchcock’s black-and-white 1960 terror tale starring Anthony Perkins and Janet Leigh with Jacques Tourneur’s 1942 fantasy drama starring Simone Simon. American Cinematheque at the Aero Theatre, 1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31. $8, $13. americancinematheque.com

“Taxi Driver”

A New York cabbie (Robert De Niro) descends into madness, and mayhem ensues in Martin Scorsese’s disturbing 1976 urban drama. With Jodie Foster, Harvey Keitel, Cybill Shepherd and Albert Brooks. Presented in 35mm. American Cinematheque at the Los Feliz 3, 1822 N. Vermont Ave., Los Feliz. 7 p.m. Oct. 30. $8, $13. americancinematheque.com

“Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas in Concert”

Danny Elfman reprises his role as the singing voice of Jack Skellington, joined by pop wunderkind Billie Eilish as Sally, as part of a live celebration of the stop-motion animated 1993 musical fantasy tale. Banc of California Stadium, Exposition Park, 3939 S. Figueroa St., L.A. 8 p.m. Oct. 29, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 31. $39 and up. bancofcaliforniastadium.com

Film festivals

25th COLCOA French Film and Series Festival

This annual showcase for recent and classic French-language cinema returns to in-person screenings. Directors Guild of America, 7920 Sunset Blvd., Hollywood. Various showtimes, Nov. 1-7. $5-$14; some free events. colcoa.org

GuadaLAjara Film Festival (GLAFF)

This celebration of cinema from across Latin America returns with a mix of in-person screenings and virtual programming. Various locations, downtown L.A. Nov. 4-6. In-person: $10, $20; online: pay what you can. glaff.org

Recent Spanish Cinema

This showcase presented by American Cinematheque kicks off with a pair of in-person screenings and continues with a selection of online screenings. Los Feliz Theatre, 822 N. Vermont Ave., Los Feliz, 7 and 10 p.m. Nov. 4, free (reservations required). Online: Nov. 4-11, $12 each. americancinematheque.com

3rd Taiwan Biennial Film Festival

This showcase for recent Taiwanese cinema returns with an invite-only event in Hollywood on Nov. 3, followed by a series of virtual screenings Nov. 4-12. $5; passes, $15, $20. en.taicca.tw

