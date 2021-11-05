Classic movies in SoCal: ‘Real Women Have Curves,’ ‘Battle Royale,’ AFI Fest and more

Find a flick with our weekly curated list of classic movies, cult favorites, film festivals, etc., streaming online or playing at a theater near you. Before you go, remember to call or check online for reservation requirements and other COVID-19 protocols.

Movies

“Battle Royale”

Long before there was “Squid Game,” there was this 2000 action thriller from Japan about juvenile delinquents shipped off to a remote island where they must fight to the death until only one of their number is left standing. Kinji Fukasaku directs and Takeshi Kitano and “Kill Bill’s” Chiaki Kuriyama co-star. Brain Dead Studios at the Silent Movie Theater, 611 N. Fairfax Ave., L.A. 10:30 p.m. Nov. 6. $12; advance purchase required. studios.wearebraindead.com

“The Best Years of Our Lives”

Veterans Day screening of William Wyler’s Oscar-winning 1946 drama about three WWII veterans (Fredric March, Dana Andrews, Harold Russell) returning to their pre-war lives in the same small Midwestern town. With Myrna Loy, Teresa Wright and Virginia Mayo. Secret Movie Club Theatre, 1917 Bay St., 2nd floor, downtown L.A. 8 p.m. Nov. 11. $14, veterans and active-duty military, free (see website for details). secretmovieclub.com

“Breakfast at Tiffany’s”

Audrey Hepburn plays Manhattan party girl Holly Golightly in Blake Edwards’ 1961 rom-com based on the Truman Capote novella. George Peppard also stars. Laemmle Royal, 11523 Santa Monica Blvd., West L.A. 7:30 p.m. Nov. 10. $12, $15. laemmle.com

“A Face in the Crowd”

Andy Griffith plays a folksy hobo turned megalomaniacal media star in Elia Kazan’s biting 1957 satire. With Patricia Neal and Walter Matthau. Presented in 35 millimeter. American Cinematheque at the Los Feliz 3, 1822 N. Vermont Ave., Los Feliz. 1:30 p.m. Nov. 7. $8, $13. americancinematheque.com

“Godzilla vs. Hedorah”

The baddest kaiju in the whole damn town battles a creature that feeds on pollution in this 1971 sci-fi thriller originally released in the U.S. as “Godzilla vs. the Smog Monster.” Alamo Drafthouse, 700 W. 7th St., downtown L.A. 6:45 and 7:45 p.m. Nov. 8. $18. drafthouse.com

“Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone”

See where it all began with this 2001 franchise starter based on J.K. Rowling’s fantasy novels about an orphaned boy (Daniel Radcliffe) who attends a boarding school for aspiring wizards. 7 p.m. Nov. 6. Drive-In at the Roadium Open Air Market, 2500 W. Redondo Beach Blvd., Torrance. $25 per car; tickets also available on site. eventbrite.com

“La Strada”

New 4K restoration of Federico Fellini’s classic black-and-white 1954 fable about a naive young woman (Giulietta Masina) who goes on the road with a brutish street performer (Anthony Quinn). In Italian with English subtitles. Nuart Theatre, 11272 Santa Monica Blvd., West L.A. 2:50, 5:10 and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 5-11. $9.50, $12.50. landmarktheatres.com

“Leon: The Professional”

Jean Reno is the titular hitman, Natalie Portman is the young orphan he takes under his wing and Gary Oldman is the corrupt DEA agent who made her an orphan in the first place in Luc Besson’s stylish 1994 action thriller. Rooftop Cinema Club DTLA, Level, 4th floor, 888 S. Olive St., downtown L.A. 9:15 p.m. Nov. 6. $17.55-$26. rooftopcinemaclub.com

“The Magnificent Andersons”

This monthlong retrospective showcasing the films of Wes Anderson and Paul Thomas Anderson — no relation — gets underway with the former’s quirky 1998 prep-school comedy “Rushmore” starring Jason Schwartzman and Bill Murray and the latter’s gritty 1997 ode to the adult-film industry “Boogie Nights” starring Burt Reynolds and Mark Wahlberg. Separate admission required. The Frida Cinema, Calle Cuatro Plaza, 305 E. 4th St., Santa Ana. “Rushmore”: Noon, 5:30 and 10:15 p.m. Nov. 5, 8 p.m. Nov. 7, 2 and 6 p.m. Nov. 8. “Boogie Nights”: 2 and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 5, 7:45 p.m. Nov. 7, 8 p.m. Nov. 8. $7.50, $10.50. thefridacinema.org

“Point Blank”

Lee Marvin is baddest man in the whole damn town in John Boorman’s visually dazzling 1967 revenge thriller. Angie Dickinson, Keenan Wynn and Carroll O’Connor co-star. Presented in 35 millimeter. American Cinematheque at the Los Feliz 3, 1822 N. Vermont Ave., Los Feliz. 4 p.m. Nov. 6. $8, $13. americancinematheque.com

“Real Women Have Curves”

“Ugly Betty’s” America Ferrera stars in Patricia Cardoso’s 2002 coming-of-age fable based on the Josefina López play about a Mexican American teen and her family in East L.A. With Lupe Ontiveros. Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, David Geffen Theater, Ted Mann Theater, 6067 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. 3 p.m. Nov. 11. $5-$10. academymuseum.org

“The Rider”

The Autry’s “What Is a Western?” series continues with Oscar-winning “Nomadland” filmmaker Chloé Zhao’s moving 2017 drama about a Lakota rodeo star (Brady Jandreau) trying to get back in the saddle following a severe head injury. Autry Museum of the American West, 4700 Western Heritage Way, Griffith Park, L.A. 1:30 p.m. Nov. 6. Included with museum admission ($6-$14); reservations recommended. theautry.org

“Saboteur” with “The Flame and the Arrow”

This double bill of films co-starring the late Norman Lloyd pairs Alfred Hitchcock’s black-and-white 1942 espionage thriller, featuring Robert Cummings, with Jacques Tourneur’s Technicolor 1950 swashbuckler starring Burt Lancaster. American Cinematheque at the Aero Theatre, 1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica. 7:30 p.m. Nov. 6. $8, $13. americancinematheque.com

“Some Like It Hot”

Jack Lemmon and Tony Curtis in drag plus Marilyn Monroe in maximum bombshell mode make director Billy Wilder’s 1959 romp one of the all-time classic comedies. Old Town Music Hall, 140 Richmond St., El Segundo. 2:30 and 7 p.m. Nov. 6, 7 p.m. Nov. 7. $10, $12. oldtownmusichall.org

“Urban Cowboy”

John Travolta is packed into a pair of jeans tighter than Debra Winger’s in James Bridges’ Texas-set 1980 melodrama that is kind of like “Saturday Night Fever” set to a country-music beat. Presented in 35 millimeter. New Beverly Cinema, 7165 Beverly Blvd., L.A. 7:30 p.m. Nov. 11. $12; advance purchase recommended. thenewbev.com

Film festivals

AFI Fest

The American Film Institute’s annual showcase for all things cinema returns with a big batch of red-carpet premieres of major studio releases as well as in-person and virtual screenings of foreign films, documentaries and shorts, plus filmmaker Q&As, panel discussions and more. TCL Chinese Theatre, 6925 Hollywood Blvd., and TCL Chinese 6 Theatres, 6801 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. Various showtimes, Nov. 10-14. In-person: $17, $25; passes: $150; virtual screenings: $10. fest.afi.com

Cinelounge International Film Festival

The inaugural edition of this four-day showcase features indie flicks, foreign films, cult classics, short films and more. Cinelounge, 1625 N. Las Palmas Ave., Hollywood. Various showtimes, Nov. 11-14. All screenings are free; reservations required. Details at arenascreen.com

Coast Film Festival 2021

This annual celebration of outdoor sports and recreation — surfing, skiing, etc. — includes documentaries, shorts, panel discussions and more. Festival of Arts, 650 Laguna Canyon Rd., Laguna Beach. Nov. 10-14, with a virtual version of the festival Nov. 16-28 (see website for details). $15, $35; passes: $55-$375. coastfilmfestival.com

25th COLCOA French Film and Series Festival

This annual showcase for recent and classic French-language cinema continues. Directors Guild of America, 7920 Sunset Blvd., Hollywood. Various showtimes through Nov. 7. $5-$14; some free events. colcoa.org

GuadaLAjara Film Festival (GLAFF)

This celebration of cinema from across Latin America returns with a mix of in-person screenings and virtual programming. Various locations, downtown L.A. Through Nov. 6. In-person: $10, $20; online: pay what you can. glaff.org

Recent Spanish Cinema

This showcase presented by American Cinematheque continues with a selection of online screenings. Los Feliz Theatre, 822 N. Vermont Ave., Los Feliz. Through Nov. 11. $12 each. americancinematheque.com

3rd Taiwan Biennial Film Festival

This showcase for recent Taiwanese cinema continues with virtual screenings through Nov. 12. $5; passes, $15, $20. en.taicca.tw

