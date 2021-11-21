Advertisement
Share
Entertainment & Arts

What’s on TV This Week: Thanksgiving specials, football, the Beatles, the AMAs and more

A giant turkey is part of a float at the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
The annual presentation of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade returns on NBC.
(Peter Kramer / NBC)
By Matt CooperListings Coordinator 
Share

SUNDAY

Birds do it, bees do it in the new nature series “The Mating Game.” David Attenborough narrates. Anytime, Discovery+

The Peanuts gang gathers ’round for “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” in this classic special. 7:30 p.m. KOCE, 8 p.m. KLCS

Cardi B hosts and “Driver’s License” singer Olivia Rodrigo leads the field with seven nominations at the “2021 American Music Awards.” 8 p.m. ABC

Advertisement

A still from Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's single "WAP"

Music

Review: Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘WAP’ is a savage, nasty, sex-positive triumph

The new single from hip-hop stars Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP,” carries a political weight that men rapping about sex doesn’t.

“Desperate Housewives’” James Denton and Teri Hatcher reunite for “A Kiss Before Christmas” in this new TV movie. 8 p.m. Hallmark Channel

Nothing says lovin’ like something from the oven in the new TV movie “Baking Spirits Bright.” 8 p.m. Lifetime

The spinoff sequel “Power Book II: Ghost” returns for Season 2. Michael Rainey Jr. stars. 8 p.m. Starz

MONDAY

A daylong salute to the late Dean Stockwell includes the onetime child star in the 1948 antiwar fable “The Boy With Green Hair.” 3:30 p.m. TCM

Filmmaker Oliver Stone continues to challenge the official account of the Kennedy assassination in the documentary “JFK Revisited: Through the Looking Glass.” 7 and 10 p.m. Showtime

And the mirror ball trophy goes to … Find out on the season finale of “Dancing With the Stars.” 8 p.m. ABC

An elderly woman and her son share a series of once-in-a-lifetime adventures in the documentary “Duty Free” on “Independent Lens.” 10 p.m. KOCE

TUESDAY

Singing siblings come in for some gentle ribbing in the new special “Jonas Brothers Family Roast.” Anytime, Netflix

Two Washington, D.C., sisters help other people of color search for missing loved ones in the new four-part series “Black and Missing.” 8 and 8:57 p.m. HBO; also 8 and 8:55 p.m. Wednesday

This Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, photo, shows a Suffolk County Police Department missing person poster for Gabby Petito posted in Jakson, Wyo. Petito, 22, vanished while on a cross-country trip in a converted camper van with her boyfriend. Authorities say a body discovered Sunday, Sept. 19 in Wyoming, is believed to be Petito. (AP Photo/Amber Baesler)

Entertainment & Arts

Gabby Petito and one way to break media’s ‘missing white woman syndrome’

When Gabby Petito went missing, the national media took over in predictable ways. One local TV reporter is disrupting the narrative.

The indignities inflicted upon Indigenous children who were once shipped off to boarding schools to be stripped of their culture are recalled on a new “Independent Lens.” 9 p.m. KOCE

Ten grand in cash is on the line in the new competition special “Holiday Crafters Gone Wild,” hosted by “America’s Next Top Model’s” Jay Manuel. 9 p.m. OWN

A new “Frontline” investigates the high rate of police shootings as well as racial disparities in the use of deadly force in Utah. 10 p.m. KOCE

College basketball players hoping to advance to the NBA attend the “Klutch Academy” in this new docuseries. 11 p.m. BET

WEDNESDAY

St. Nick gets yet another origin story in the 2021 fantasy “A Boy Called Christmas.” With Sally Hawkins and Kristen Wiig. Anytime, Netflix

Halle Berry directs and stars as a former MMA fighter turned single mother in the gritty 2021 drama “Bruised.” Anytime, Netflix

His aim is true: Jeremy Renner reprises his “Avengers” role in “Hawkeye,” the latest series set in the MCU. Anytime, Disney+

“Hanna” is back in a third and final season of this action drama. Esme Creed-Miles stars. Anytime, Amazon Prime

A Kevin Hart-like comic (Kevin Hart) has little to laugh about in the new crime drama “True Story.” With Wesley Snipes. Anytime, Netflix

They’re gonna party like there’s no tomorrow in the apocalyptic 2021 comedy “How It Ends.” With Zoe Lister-Jones. 8 p.m. Epix

A dysfunctional family comes together at Thanksgiving in Stephen Karam’s 2021 adaptation of his Tony-winning drama “The Humans.” With Richard Jenkins, Steven Yeun and Amy Schumer. 8 p.m. Showtime

NEW YORK, NEW YORK--APRIL 14, 2018--Actor Amy Schumer stars in the new movie "I Feel Pretty." Photographed in New York on April 14, 2018. (Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times)

Movies

I had a heart-to-heart about body image with Amy Schumer

Amy Schumer looks at herself in the mirror.

A Maltese priest cracks the case of a stolen 17th century painting in “The Caravaggio Heist” on a new “Secrets of the Dead.” 10 p.m. KOCE

The aforementioned Teri Hatcher steps up to the mic in the new stand-up showcase “Even More Funny Women of a Certain Age.” 10 p.m. Showtime

THURSDAY

Filmmaker Peter Jackson takes a deep dive into the recording of the Fab Four’s final album in the three-part rock doc “The Beatles: Get Back.” Anytime, Disney+; also Friday-Saturday

Our favorite foul-mouthed fourth-graders make light of the pandemic in the new animated comedy “South Park: Post COVID.” Anytime, Paramount+

Floats, balloons, marching bands and Santa all return to the Big Apple for “The Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS” and “The 95th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.” 9 a.m. CBS; 9 a.m. NBC

The Chicago Bears battle the Detroit Lions to kick off a Turkey Day cornucopia of “NFL Football” matchups. 9:30 a.m. Fox

Prize pooches promenade at this year’s edition of “The National Dog Show.” John O’Hurley and David Frei return as hosts. Noon, NBC

Magician Adam Trent uses his illusions to help ordinary folks celebrate special occasions in the new special “The Magic Maker.” 8 p.m. ABC

Creatures great and small show off their skills in the new special “World Pet Games.” 8 p.m. Fox

The new documentary “DMX: Don’t Try to Understand” remembers the gruff-voiced rapper who died in April. 8 p.m. HBO

DMX raising his arms above his head in an X formation

Music

DMX, gravel-voiced hip-hop star who topped charts in late ‘90s, dead at 50

Born Earl Simmons, the New York-based rapper and actor was hospitalized after having a heart attack following a drug overdose.

“The Nine Kittens of Christmas” are the cat’s pajamas in this new TV movie sequel. With Brandon Routh. 8 p.m. Hallmark Channel

FRIDAY

American author Brooke Shields hooks up with hunky Scottish nobleman Cary Elwes in the 2021 romance “A Castle For Christmas.” Anytime, Netflix

Aspiring chocolatiers are put through their paces at the “School of Chocolate” in this new series. Anytime, Netflix

“Ted Lasso’s” Jason Sudeikis plays an ex-con whose childhood sweetheart has terminal cancer in the 2021 crime drama “South of Heaven.” Anytime, AMC+

Silent night? As if! It’s gonna be “A Loud House Christmas” in this new live-action movie based on the animated series. 7 p.m. Nickelodeon; also on Paramount+

Put a little abracadabra in your stocking with the new special “Masters of Illusion: Christmas Magic 2021.” 8 p.m. The CW

Exes reunite for “An Unexpected Christmas” in this new TV movie. With Bethany Joy Lenz. 8 p.m. Hallmark Channel

Reba McEntire and John Schneider make beautiful music together in the new TV movie “Reba McEntire’s Christmas in Tune.” 8 p.m. Lifetime

There are only “5 More Sleeps ’til Christmas” in this new animated special based on Jimmy Fallon’s children’s book. 8:30 p.m. NBC

Madonna on 'The Tonight Show'

Music

Madonna makes Jimmy Fallon very nervous as she flashes her backside to audience

Madonna sends ‘Tonight Show’ host Jimmy Fallon into a tizzy after sprawling across his desk and giving the audience a peek at her scantily clad derrière.

Their hair is up to there in the tune-filled animated spinoff special “Trolls Holiday in Harmony.” 9 p.m. NBC

A mad doctor creates a life-size dancing doll in a live action/animated update of the 19th century comic ballet “Coppelia” on a new “Great Performances.” 9 p.m. KOCE

The 2021 documentary “Cusp” gets up close and personal with three teenage girls in a small Texas town. 9 p.m. Showtime

Your humble host continues to make the mean streets of NYC a little less so in Season 2 of his quirky series “How to With John Wilson.” 10 p.m. HBO

SATURDAY

American tourist Lacey Chabert hooks up with a hunky Irish nobleman in the new TV movie “Christmas at Castle Hart.” 8 p.m. Hallmark Channel

Kelly Rowland has herself a “Merry Liddle Christmas Baby” in this new TV-movie franchise entry. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade NBC -- 2020 -- Pictured: Tom Turkey float -- (Photo by: Peter Kramer/NBC)

Entertainment & Arts

What’s on TV This Week: Thanksgiving specials, football, the Beatles, the AMAs and more

TV highlights for Nov. 21-27 include Thanksgiving Day parade coverage, NFL football, the American Music Awards and a new Beatles documentary.
John Candy, left, and Steve Martin star inn the 1987 movie, Planes, Trains and Automobiles.

Television

Movies on TV this week: ‘Planes, Trains and Automobiles’ on AMC; ‘The Wizard of Oz’ on TBS

Movies on TV this week: November 21: ‘Planes, Trains and Automobiles’ on AMC; ‘The Wizard of Oz’ on TBS; ‘Ghostbusters’ and ‘Ghostbusters II’ on FX

Television

The 75 best TV shows on Netflix right now, according to our experts

We surveyed The Times TV team to come up with a list of the 75 best TV shows you can watch on Netflix. As in, tonight.

Movies on TV the week of Nov. 21 - 27 in interactive PDF format

Movies on TV for the entire week, Nov. 21 - 27 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing

TV Grids for the week of Nov. 21 - 27 in PDF format

TV Grids for the entire week of Nov. 21 - 27 in PDF format for easy downloading and printing

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade -- 2020 -- Pictured: (l-r) Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb (Photo by: Peter Kramer/NBC)

Television

What’s on TV: Television listings

Looking for what to watch on TV? Here are the television listings from the Los Angeles Times in printable PDF files.

Entertainment & ArtsTelevision
Matt Cooper

Matt Cooper compiles the Los Angeles Times’ theater, classical music, dance, museum and gallery listings, and the movie openings and events & revivals listings, in addition to writing the TV This Week column and Weekend Picks. In his spare time, he enjoys seeing live theater, classical music and dance, visiting museums and galleries, going to the movies and watching TV.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement