Movies on TV this week: ‘Planes, Trains and Automobiles’ on AMC; ‘The Wizard of Oz’ on TBS

Movies on TV the week of Nov. 21 - 27 in interactive PDF format Movies on TV for the entire week, Nov. 21 - 27 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing



FOUR STAR FILMS

Top rated movies and made-for-TV films airing the week of the week of Nov 21 - 27, 2021

Alien (1979) TCM Sat. 6:30 p.m.

Aliens (1986) TMC Sat. 6:30 p.m.

An American in Paris (1951) TCM Mon. 7:30 p.m.

Casablanca (1942) TCM Wed. 5 p.m.

Chinatown (1974) TMC Mon. 1:50 p.m.

A Christmas Story (1983) TOON Thur. 6 p.m. TOON Fri. 4 p.m.

Dances With Wolves (1990) Showtime Wed. 12:30 p.m. Ovation Fri. 4 p.m.

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) Freeform Sun. 7:30 a.m.

Father of the Bride (1950) TCM Thur. 3 p.m.

Five Fingers (2006) Encore Sun. 3:34 a.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) TMC Sun. 9:06 a.m. TMC Sun. 8 p.m. Showtime Thur. 4:30 p.m. Showtime Sat. 7:10 a.m. Showtime Sun. 4:30 a.m.

The Godfather, Part II (1974) Showtime Sun. 10:30 a.m. Showtime Sat. 12:45 p.m.

The Godfather (1972) Showtime Sun. 7:30 a.m. Showtime Sat. 9:45 a.m. Showtime Sun. Noon

Goldfinger (1964) BBC America Thur. 4 p.m. BBC America Thur. 9 p.m.

Goodfellas (1990) Bravo Sat. 3 p.m. Bravo Sat. 6 p.m. Bravo Sat. 9 p.m. Bravo Sun. Noon

The Great Escape (1963) KCET Fri. 8 p.m. KCET Sat. Noon

Jaws (1975) AMC Tues. 1:30 p.m. AMC Tues. 7 p.m. BBC America Fri. 10 a.m. BBC America Fri. 8 p.m.

The Little Mermaid (1989) Freeform Fri. 9 p.m.

Ninotchka (1939) TCM Fri. 6:45 a.m.

Once Upon a Time in America (1984) Encore Mon. 2:59 p.m.

Psycho (1960) TMC Wed. 4:05 p.m. TMC Thur. 4:10 a.m.

Rear Window (1954) TMC Wed. 2:10 p.m.

The Red Shoes (1948) TCM Mon. 5 p.m.

Saving Private Ryan (1998) AMC Fri. Noon

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) History Sat. 5 p.m.

Singin’ in the Rain (1952) TCM Mon. 9:30 p.m.

Stand by Me (1986) BBC America Sun. 6 p.m. BBC America Mon. 1:25 a.m. AMC Mon. 9 a.m. Sundance Thur. 1 p.m. Sundance Fri. 1 a.m. AMC Sat. 10:15 a.m.

Titanic (1997) VH1 Thur. 8 a.m. VH1 Thur. 8 p.m.

The Treasure of the Sierra Madre (1948) TCM Sat. 2:45 p.m.

Vertigo (1958) TMC Sun. 1:40 p.m. TMC Mon. 4 a.m. TMC Wed. Noon TMC Sat. 7:30 a.m. TMC Sun. 4:05 a.m.

When Harry Met Sally... (1989) Showtime Wed. 10:45 a.m. TMC Fri. 11:35 p.m.

The Wizard of Oz (1939) TBS Sun. 4:45 p.m. TBS Thur. 7:45 p.m. TBS Fri. 9 a.m.

BRAVO, IFC & SUNDANCE IN PRIMETIME

Bravo, IFC & Sundance in primetime, airing the week of the week of Nov 21 - 27, 2021

A Bad Moms Christmas (2017) ★★ Bravo Fri. 7:30 p.m. Bravo Fri. 10 p.m.

Billy Madison (1995) ★ Bravo Thur. 6 p.m. Bravo Fri. Noon

Carrie (2013) ★★ Sundance Sun. 12:45 p.m.

Carrie (1976) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 10:30 a.m.

Coneheads (1993) ★★ IFC Tues. 7 a.m.

Deck the Halls (2011) ★★★ Bravo Fri. 2 a.m.

Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love (2016) ★★ Bravo Thur. 8 a.m. Bravo Fri. 6 a.m.

Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors (2015) ★★★ Bravo Thur. 6 a.m.

The Family Stone (2005) ★★ Sundance Sun. 3 p.m. AMC Thur. 2 a.m.

Goodfellas (1990) ★★★★ Bravo Sat. 3 p.m. Bravo Sat. 6 p.m. Bravo Sat. 9 p.m. Bravo Sun. Noon

The Green Mile (1999) ★★★ BBC America Sun. 2 p.m. BBC America Sun. 9:21 p.m. AMC Fri. 4 p.m. AMC Sat. 6:15 a.m. Sundance Sat. 2 p.m.

Happy Gilmore (1996) ★★ Bravo Thur. 8 p.m. Bravo Thur. 10 p.m.

He’s Just Not That Into You (2009) ★★ E! Sun. 2 p.m. E! Mon. 8:30 a.m. Bravo Sat. 3 a.m.

Monster-in-Law (2005) ★★ Sundance Sun. 5:30 p.m. Sundance Mon. 1:25 a.m. WE Fri. 12:33 p.m. WE Fri. 12:46 p.m. WE Fri. 5:34 p.m. WE Fri. 10:34 p.m.

Ocean’s Thirteen (2007) ★★★ Bravo Thur. 12:30 p.m. Bravo Thur. 3:30 p.m.

Ocean’s Twelve (2004) ★★★ Bravo Wed. 10:01 p.m. Bravo Thur. 1 p.m.

The Patriot (2000) ★★★ Sundance Sat. 10:30 a.m.

Pretty Woman (1990) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 8 p.m. Sundance Sun. 10:30 p.m. WE Fri. 2:59 p.m. WE Fri. 8 p.m.

Robin Hood: Men in Tights (1993) ★★ IFC Tues. 8 p.m. IFC Wed. 4:30 p.m.

17 Again (2009) ★★ Bravo Fri. 1 p.m. Bravo Fri. 5:30 p.m.

The Spy Who Dumped Me (2018) ★★ Bravo Fri. 3 p.m. Bravo Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Stand by Me (1986) ★★★★ BBC America Sun. 6 p.m. BBC America Mon. 1:25 a.m. AMC Mon. 9 a.m. Sundance Thur. 1 p.m. Sundance Fri. 1 a.m. AMC Sat. 10:15 a.m.

Stripes (1981) ★★ IFC Tues. 3:15 p.m. IFC Wed. 11:45 a.m. IFC Wed. 12:45 p.m.

Tremors (1990) ★★ IFC Tues. 11:15 a.m.

Tremors II: Aftershocks (1996) ★★ IFC Tues. 9 a.m.

Twister (1996) ★★★ AMC Sun. 5:22 p.m. Sundance Thur. 3 p.m. Sundance Thur. 5:30 p.m. Sundance Thur. 8 p.m. Sundance Thur. 10:30 p.m.

Up in Smoke (1978) ★★ IFC Tues. 1:15 p.m. IFC Wed. 3:15 a.m.

Walk the Line (2005) ★★★ Bravo Thur. 10 a.m.

Weekend at Bernie’s (1989) ★★ IFC Tues. 5:45 p.m. IFC Tues. 10:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 2:15 p.m.

BOX OFFICE HITS

Movies that scored big at the box office, airing the week of the week of Nov 21 - 27, 2021

Aliens (1986) ★★★★ TMC Sat. 6:30 p.m.

American Pie (1999) ★★★ VH1 Fri. 11:45 a.m.

American Pie 2 (2001) ★★ VH1 Fri. 9:45 a.m.

Annie (1982) ★★ AMC Mon. 1 p.m.

Another 48 HRS. (1990) ★★ Ovation Sat. 7 p.m.

Apollo 13 (1995) ★★★ Showtime Wed. 3:35 p.m. AMC Fri. 8 p.m.

Armageddon (1998) ★★ AMC Sun. 1:52 p.m.

Back to the Future (1985) ★★★ Syfy Thur. Noon Syfy Thur. 7:30 p.m.

Back to the Future Part II (1989) ★★★ Syfy Thur. 2:30 p.m. Syfy Thur. 10 p.m.

Back to the Future Part III (1990) ★★★ Syfy Thur. 5 p.m. Syfy Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Beetlejuice (1988) ★★★ VH1 Sat. 4 a.m. VH1 Sat. 11 a.m.

Beverly Hills Cop (1984) ★★★ Cinemax Thur. 8:50 a.m.

Beverly Hills Cop II (1987) ★★ Cinemax Thur. 10:36 a.m.

Big Momma’s House (2000) ★★ VH1 Sun. 9:30 p.m.

The Bodyguard (1992) ★★ VH1 Thur. 6 a.m. Paramount Fri. 12:30 p.m.

The Bourne Identity (2002) ★★★ HBO Sat. 8 p.m.

The Bourne Supremacy (2004) ★★★ HBO Sat. 10 p.m.

Brewster’s Millions (1985) ★★ MLB Mon. 6 p.m. MLB Thur. 11 a.m. MLB Fri. 8 p.m. MLB Sat. 8 a.m.

Bridesmaids (2011) ★★★ MTV Sat. 3:45 p.m. MTV Sun. 1:15 a.m.

Bruce Almighty (2003) ★★ TBS Sat. 3 a.m.

Bull Durham (1988) ★★★ Paramount Thur. 10 p.m.

Casino Royale (2006) ★★★ POP Thur. 6 p.m. POP Fri. Noon

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) ★★★ TOON Mon. 6 p.m. TOON Tues. 3:30 p.m.

City Slickers (1991) ★★★ Cinemax Sun. 4:27 a.m.

Clash of the Titans (2010) ★★ Syfy Sun. 8 p.m. Syfy Mon. 4:02 p.m.

The Client (1994) ★★★ POP Fri. 3 p.m. POP Sat. Noon

Cliffhanger (1993) ★★★ Ovation Sat. 9 p.m.

Coming to America (1988) ★★★ VH1 Wed. Noon VH1 Wed. 7 p.m. VH1 Sat. 8:30 p.m.

The Da Vinci Code (2006) ★★ BBC America Thur. 6 a.m. BBC America Thur. 12:30 p.m. AMC Sat. 2 a.m.

Dances With Wolves (1990) ★★★★ Showtime Wed. 12:30 p.m. Ovation Fri. 4 p.m.

Die Hard (1988) ★★★ Paramount Mon. 7 p.m. Paramount Tues. 1 a.m.

Dirty Dancing (1987) ★★★ VH1 Thur. 12:30 p.m. CMT Sat. Noon CMT Sat. 7:30 p.m.

Django Unchained (2012) ★★★ Showtime Thur. 9 p.m.

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) ★★★★ Freeform Sun. 7:30 a.m.

Elf (2003) ★★★ Encore Thur. 8 p.m. Encore Thur. 9:40 p.m. Encore Thur. 11:20 p.m.

Face/Off (1997) ★★★ Paramount Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) ★★★ VH1 Fri. 11 p.m. VH1 Sat. 1 p.m.

A Few Good Men (1992) ★★★ History Sat. 2 p.m.

Field of Dreams (1989) ★★★ Paramount Thur. 9:30 a.m.

The Firm (1993) ★★★ POP Fri. 6 p.m. POP Sat. 3 a.m.

Fletch (1985) ★★ Encore Tues. 1:14 a.m. Encore Tues. 1:35 p.m.

Footloose (1984) ★★ Starz Mon. 5:35 p.m. Starz Tues. 6:24 a.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) ★★★★ TMC Sun. 9:06 a.m. TMC Sun. 8 p.m. Showtime Thur. 4:30 p.m. Showtime Sat. 7:10 a.m. Showtime Sun. 4:30 a.m.

48 HRS. (1982) ★★★ Ovation Sat. 5 p.m.

Fried Green Tomatoes (1991) ★★★ TMC Sun. 11:30 a.m. TMC Sun. 10:30 p.m. TMC Wed. 8 p.m. TMC Sat. Noon

Frozen (2013) ★★★ FX Sat. 8 p.m.

Furious 7 (2015) ★★★ KVEA Sat. 3 p.m.

Get Shorty (1995) ★★★ Paramount Sun. 2 a.m.

Ghostbusters (1984) ★★★ FX Sun. 3 p.m.

Ghostbusters II (1989) ★★ FX Sun. 5:30 p.m.

The Godfather (1972) ★★★★ Showtime Sun. 7:30 a.m. Showtime Sat. 9:45 a.m. Showtime Sun. Noon

GoldenEye (1995) ★★★ POP Thur. Noon

Goldfinger (1964) ★★★★ BBC America Thur. 4 p.m. BBC America Thur. 9 p.m.

The Goonies (1985) ★★★ VH1 Sat. 8:30 a.m.

Grease (1978) ★★★ AMC Mon. 9 p.m. AMC Tues. 11 a.m.

The Green Mile (1999) ★★★ BBC America Sun. 2 p.m. BBC America Sun. 9:21 p.m. AMC Fri. 4 p.m. AMC Sat. 6:15 a.m. Sundance Sat. 2 p.m.

Grown Ups (2010) ★ FX Sun. 8 p.m. FX Sun. 10 p.m.

Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (1967) ★★★ Encore Thur. 2:17 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) ★★★ USA Thur. 12:49 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) ★★★ USA Fri. 6:50 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) ★★★ USA Fri. 1:25 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) ★★★ USA Fri. 10:20 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) ★★★ USA Thur. 4:30 p.m. USA Fri. 3:53 a.m. USA Fri. 6 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) ★★★ USA Thur. 9:22 a.m.

The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies (2014) ★★ Syfy Wed. 7 p.m. Syfy Wed. 11 p.m.

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (2013) ★★★ Syfy Sun. 8:30 a.m. Syfy Tues. 11:04 p.m. Syfy Wed. 3:30 p.m.

Home Alone (1990) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 4:50 p.m. Freeform Thur. 6 p.m. Freeform Fri. 2 p.m.

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992) ★★ Freeform Sun. 7:20 p.m. Freeform Thur. 8:30 p.m. Freeform Fri. 4:30 p.m.

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) ★★★ EPIX Sun. 11:40 a.m. EPIX Thur. 1:05 p.m. EPIX Thur. 10:25 p.m.

The Hunger Games (2012) ★★★ EPIX Sun. 9:15 a.m. EPIX Sun. 6:35 p.m. EPIX Thur. 10:40 a.m. EPIX Thur. 8 p.m.

Ice Age (2002) ★★★ Nickelodeon Thur. 9 p.m.

Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs (2009) ★★ Nickelodeon Wed. 8 p.m. Nickelodeon Thur. 1 p.m.

Indecent Proposal (1993) ★★ Encore Wed. 2:12 a.m. Encore Wed. 10:04 a.m.

Iron Man 3 (2013) ★★★ Starz Sun. 7:30 a.m. Starz Thur. 10:38 p.m. Starz Fri. 8:08 a.m. Starz Fri. 5:49 p.m.

Jaws (1975) ★★★★ AMC Tues. 1:30 p.m. AMC Tues. 7 p.m. BBC America Fri. 10 a.m. BBC America Fri. 8 p.m.

Jaws 2 (1978) ★★ AMC Tues. 4:30 p.m. AMC Tues. 10 p.m. BBC America Fri. 1 p.m. BBC America Sat. Noon

Jerry Maguire (1996) ★★★ Encore Sun. 4:05 p.m.

Jurassic World (2015) ★★ FX Thur. 8:30 a.m. FX Thur. 4:30 p.m.

The Karate Kid Part II (1986) ★★ AMC Sat. 10 p.m.

The Karate Kid (1984) ★★★ AMC Sat. 7 p.m.

A League of Their Own (1992) ★★★ AMC Fri. 11 p.m.

Legally Blonde (2001) ★★ Starz Thur. 8:26 a.m. Starz Thur. 7:22 p.m. Starz Fri. 2:40 a.m.

Liar Liar (1997) ★★ Encore Tues. 4:34 a.m. Encore Tues. 12:05 p.m. Encore Tues. 9 p.m. Encore Sun. 5:04 a.m.

The Little Mermaid (1989) ★★★★ Freeform Fri. 9 p.m.

Maleficent (2014) ★★ Freeform Wed. 9 p.m.

Man of Steel (2013) ★★ Paramount Fri. 10 p.m.

Maverick (1994) ★★★ Ovation Fri. 8 p.m. Ovation Sat. 1 p.m.

Meet the Fockers (2004) ★★ TNT Sun. Noon

Meet the Parents (2000) ★★★ TNT Sun. 10 a.m.

Minions (2015) ★★ TBS Sat. 1 a.m.

Miss Congeniality (2000) ★★ VH1 Fri. 3 a.m.

Moonstruck (1987) ★★★ HBO Tues. 2:53 a.m. HBO Fri. 4:20 a.m.

Mr. Mom (1983) ★★ AMC Sat. 2:45 p.m. AMC Sun. 5:07 a.m.

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 4:10 p.m.

Mulan (1998) ★★★ Freeform Fri. 7 p.m.

The Mummy Returns (2001) ★★ HBO Mon. 12:20 p.m.

The Mummy (1999) ★★ HBO Mon. 10:15 a.m.

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997) ★★★ FXX Fri. 9 a.m. FXX Sat. 7 a.m. CMT Sat. 2:30 p.m. CMT Sat. 10 p.m.

My Big Fat Greek Wedding (2002) ★★★ HBO Sat. 6:40 a.m.

National Lampoon’s Animal House (1978) ★★★ TMC Mon. Noon TMC Sat. 2:10 p.m.

National Lampoon’s Vacation (1983) ★★ AMC Thur. 3 p.m. AMC Thur. 9 p.m.

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian (2009) ★★ Nickelodeon Sun. 8:30 p.m.

A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master (1988) ★★ Syfy Wed. 9 a.m.

Notting Hill (1999) ★★ Ovation Mon. 9 p.m. Ovation Tues. 4 p.m.

The Nutty Professor (1996) ★★★ BET Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Oz the Great and Powerful (2013) ★★ Syfy Sun. Noon

The Patriot (2000) ★★★ Sundance Sat. 10:30 a.m.

Peggy Sue Got Married (1986) ★★★ Encore Thur. 12:41 p.m.

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) ★★★ AMC Wed. 6 p.m. AMC Wed. 8 p.m. AMC Wed. 10 p.m. AMC Thur. Noon AMC Sat. 5 p.m.

The Polar Express (2004) ★★★ TBS Sun. 2:45 p.m. TOON Tues. 6 p.m. TOON Wed. 4 p.m. TOON Sat. 7 p.m.

Pretty Woman (1990) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 8 p.m. Sundance Sun. 10:30 p.m. WE Fri. 2:59 p.m. WE Fri. 8 p.m.

Psycho (1960) ★★★★ TMC Wed. 4:05 p.m. TMC Thur. 4:10 a.m.

Purple Rain (1984) ★★★ VH1 Thur. Noon

Quantum of Solace (2008) ★★ POP Thur. 9:30 p.m. POP Fri. 3:30 a.m.

Ratatouille (2007) ★★★ Disney Fri. 6 p.m.

Rear Window (1954) ★★★★ TMC Wed. 2:10 p.m.

Risky Business (1983) ★★★ Cinemax Mon. 2:21 p.m.

Rocky III (1982) ★★★ HBO Sun. 6 a.m.

Ruthless People (1986) ★★★ TMC Thur. 5:30 p.m.

The Santa Clause 2 (2002) ★★ Freeform Sat. 9:25 p.m.

The Santa Clause (1994) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 7:15 p.m.

Saving Private Ryan (1998) ★★★★ AMC Fri. Noon

Scarface (1983) ★★★ TMC Tues. 7 p.m.

Shrek (2001) ★★★ MTV Thur. 11 a.m. MTV Thur. 3 p.m.

Shrek Forever After (2010) ★★ Freeform Sun. 10 p.m. Freeform Tues. 9 p.m. Freeform Wed. 7 p.m. Freeform Sat. 2:05 p.m.

Shrek 2 (2004) ★★★ MTV Thur. 9 a.m. MTV Thur. 1 p.m.

The Simpsons Movie (2007) ★★★ FXX Thur. 9 a.m. FXX Fri. 7 a.m.

Sister Act (1992) ★★ AMC Mon. 4 p.m. AMC Tues. 9 a.m. WE Thur. 3:15 p.m. WE Thur. 8 p.m. AMC Fri. 1 a.m.

Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit (1993) ★★ AMC Mon. 6:30 p.m. WE Thur. 5:35 p.m. WE Thur. 10:20 p.m. AMC Fri. 3:30 a.m.

Sleepless in Seattle (1993) ★★★ EPIX Mon. 10 a.m.

Something’s Gotta Give (2003) ★★★ Starz Tues. 11:42 a.m. Starz Tues. 8:48 p.m.

Space Jam (1996) ★★ VH1 Wed. 5 p.m.

Spider-Man 3 (2007) ★★ TOON Sun. 6 p.m.

Stand by Me (1986) ★★★★ BBC America Sun. 6 p.m. BBC America Mon. 1:25 a.m. AMC Mon. 9 a.m. Sundance Thur. 1 p.m. Sundance Fri. 1 a.m. AMC Sat. 10:15 a.m.

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) ★★★ EPIX Sat. 10:35 a.m. EPIX Sat. 8 p.m.

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984) ★★★ EPIX Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986) ★★★ EPIX Sat. 2:20 p.m.

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991) ★★★ EPIX Sat. 6:10 p.m.

Stripes (1981) ★★ IFC Tues. 3:15 p.m. IFC Wed. 11:45 a.m. IFC Wed. 12:45 p.m.

Ted (2012) ★★★ Cinemax Sun. 9:38 a.m. Cinemax Fri. 6:12 p.m.

Thunderball (1965) ★★★ BBC America Fri. 2 a.m. BBC America Fri. 7 a.m.

A Time to Kill (1996) ★★★ POP Fri. Noon POP Fri. 9 p.m.

Titanic (1997) ★★★★ VH1 Thur. 8 a.m. VH1 Thur. 8 p.m.

Tomorrow Never Dies (1997) ★★★ POP Thur. 3 p.m.

Top Gun (1986) ★★★ Encore Sun. 8:06 a.m. Encore Sun. 1:42 a.m.

Transformers: Age of Extinction (2014) ★★ FX Fri. 8 p.m. FX Fri. 11:30 p.m.

Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011) ★★ Syfy Sun. 10:15 p.m. Syfy Mon. 12:30 p.m.

Twilight (2008) ★★ MTV Sun. 2 p.m. MTV Mon. 11 a.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011) ★★ MTV Mon. 7:50 p.m. MTV Tues. 3 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012) ★★ MTV Mon. 10:25 p.m. MTV Tues. 5:30 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010) ★★ MTV Sun. 8 p.m. MTV Mon. 4:55 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009) ★★ MTV Sun. 4:55 p.m. MTV Mon. 1:55 p.m.

Twister (1996) ★★★ AMC Sun. 5:22 p.m. Sundance Thur. 3 p.m. Sundance Thur. 5:30 p.m. Sundance Thur. 8 p.m. Sundance Thur. 10:30 p.m.

Under Siege (1992) ★★★ Ovation Thur. 9 p.m.

The War of the Roses (1989) ★★★ TMC Mon. 6 p.m. TMC Tues. 4 a.m. TMC Fri. 3:35 p.m. TMC Sat. 5 a.m.

WarGames (1983) ★★★ AMC Sat. 12:15 p.m.

What About Bob? (1991) ★★★ POP Tues. 1 a.m.

What Lies Beneath (2000) ★★ Encore Tues. 8:04 a.m. Encore Wed. 4:12 a.m.

When Harry Met Sally... (1989) ★★★★ Showtime Wed. 10:45 a.m. TMC Fri. 11:35 p.m.

The Wizard of Oz (1939) ★★★★ TBS Sun. 4:45 p.m. TBS Thur. 7:45 p.m. TBS Fri. 9 a.m.

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009) ★★ BBC America Mon. 3 p.m. BBC America Tues. Noon

