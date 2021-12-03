Classic movies in SoCal: ‘Whale Rider,’ ‘The Long Riders,’ an ‘LOTR’ marathon and more

Find a flick with our weekly curated list of classic movies, cult favorites, film festivals, etc., playing at theaters and pop-ups and/or streaming online. Before you go, remember to call or check online for reservation requirements and other COVID-19 protocols.

‘Berlin Alexanderplatz’

All 14 episodes of Rainer Werner Fassbinder’s relentlessly unpleasant 1980 miniseries, about assorted low-life characters in pre-WWII Germany, are to be screened over the course of five consecutive nights. In German with English subtitles. Secret Movie Club Theatre, 1917 Bay St., 2nd floor, downtown L.A. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6, 8 p.m. Dec. 7-10. $15 per night; series pass $50. secretmovieclub.com

‘Double Indemnity’

Femmes don’t come much more fatale than Barbara Stanwyck opposite Fred MacMurray in Billy Wilder’s steamy 1944 film noir classic. Edward G. Robinson also stars. Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, Ted Mann Theater, 6067 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. 3 p.m. Dec. 8. $5-$10. academymuseum.org

‘The Killing of a Chinese Bookie’

Ben Gazzara is an L.A. strip-club owner in debt to some local mobsters in this classic 1976 crime drama directed by indie-film icon John Cassavetes. Brain Dead Studios at the Silent Movie Theater, 611 N. Fairfax Ave., L.A. 8 p.m. Dec. 8. $12; advance purchase required. studios.wearebraindead.com

‘The Long Riders’

Everybody and his brother stars in Walter Hill’s gritty 1980 western about the outlaw Jesse James and his notorious gang. With siblings James and Stacy Keach, Dennis and Randy Quaid, Christopher and Nicholas Guest, and David, Keith and Robert Carradine. Presented in 35mm. New Beverly Cinema, 7165 Beverly Blvd., L.A. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8. $12; advance purchase recommended. thenewbev.com

‘The Lord of the Rings’ Trilogy Extended Editions Marathon

Go all the way to Mordor and back again with this daylong celebration of Peter Jackson’s acclaimed 2001-2003 adaptations of the J.R.R. Tolkien fantasy novels. Presented with two intermissions. The Frida Cinema, Calle Cuatro Plaza, 305 E. 4th St., Santa Ana. 11:30 a.m. Dec. 4. $25. thefridacinema.org

‘Love Actually’

Hugh Grant, Keira Knightley, Liam Neeson, Colin Firth, Emma Thompson, Alan Rickman, Bill Nighy and Rick from “The Walking Dead” star in this Christmas-themed 2003 rom-com from writer-director Richard Curtis. Rooftop Cinema Club DTLA, Level, 4th floor, 888 S. Olive St., downtown L.A. 8:15 p.m. Dec. 3, 8 p.m. Dec. 8. $17.55-$26; ages 18 and older only; advance purchase required. rooftopcinemaclub.com

“Love Actually” also screens at Rooftop Cinema Club Presents the Drive-In at Santa Monica Airport, 3233 Donald Douglas Loop S., Santa Monica. 9:45 p.m. Dec. 6. $22-$44.25; advance purchase required. rooftopcinemaclub.com

‘North of 36’

A Texas gal takes the reins to save the family ranch in this newly restored 1924 western presented with live musical accompaniment by Cliff Retallick. Part of the Autry’s Silent Treatment Film Series. Autry Museum of the American West, 4700 Western Heritage Way, Griffith Park, L.A. 2 p.m. Dec. 4. Closed Mondays. Included with museum admission ($6-$14); reservations recommended. (323) 667-2000. theautry.org

‘The Shop Around the Corner’

James Stewart and Margaret Sullavan are the Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan of the pre-Internet age in this Ernst Lubitsch-directed 1940 rom-com based on the same stage play that inspired 1998’s “You’ve Got Mail.” Old Town Music Hall, 140 Richmond St., El Segundo. 2:30 and 7 p.m. Dec. 4, 7 p.m. Dec. 5. $10, $12. oldtownmusichall.org

‘Through the Lens of James Wong Howe’

UCLA Film & Television Archive celebrates the work of the groundbreaking Chinese American cinematographer with a double bill that pairs the 1957 comedy “Sweet Smell of Success” starring Tony Curtis and Burt Lancaster with the bonkers 1966 sci-fi thriller “Seconds” starring Rock Hudson. Presented in 35mm. UCLA Hammer Museum, Billy Wilder Theater, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 4. Free; advance registration closed; standby line available. cinema.ucla.edu

‘Whale Rider’

A young Maori girl (Keisha Castle-Hughes) gets up close and personal with marine mammals of the cetacean persuasion in Niki Caro’s deeply moving 2002 coming-of-age fable. Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, David Geffen Theater, 6067 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 5. $5-$10. academymuseum.org

‘Y Tu Mamá También’

Hit the road with Diego Luna and Gael García Bernal in this sexy 2001 tale set in modern-day Mexico and directed by Alfonso Cuarón. In Spanish with English subtitles. Laemmle Anniversary Classics, Laemmle Royal, 11523 Santa Monica Blvd., West L.A.; Laemmle Glendale, 207 N. Maryland Ave., Glendale; Laemmle Playhouse 7, 673 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena; Laemmle Newhall, 22500 Lyons Ave., Newhall. 7 p.m. Dec. 8. $12.50. laemmle.com