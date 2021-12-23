Advertisement
The meaning behind Drake’s new tattoo in honor of his late friend Virgil Abloh

By Kenan DraughorneStaff Writer 
Drake has paid homage to his friend Virgil Abloh, the late fashion designer, with a new tattoo.

The new ink, revealed Wednesday on social media, shows Abloh with his back turned throwing a black kite into the distance. The tribute was based off an image of the former Louis Vuitton artistic director hurling a kite down the runway at Paris Fashion Week in 2018.

The arm tattoo was created by artist Joaquin Ganga, who previously inked Drake with a portrait of fellow rapper Lil Wayne while on tour in Europe. Ganga, who has also tattooed notable names such as Post Malone and Kevin Durant, shared a photo of his latest creation Wednesday on Instagram.

“A remembrance of the great Virgil Abloh done on Drake” @champagnepapi @virgilabloh Microrealism,” he wrote in the caption.

Abloh died Nov. 28 at age 41 from cardiac angiosarcoma, a rare type of cancer afflicting the heart. He was diagnosed with the disease in 2019 and kept his battle with cancer out of the public eye.

“Through it all, his work ethic, infinite curiosity, and optimism never wavered,” read a message on Abloh’s Instagram announcing his death. “Virgil was driven by his dedication to his craft and to his mission to open doors for others and create pathways for greater equality in art and design. He often said, ‘Everything I do is for the 17-year-old version of myself,’ believing deeply in the power of art to inspire future generations.”

Drake and Virgil Abloh were friends who often worked together on special projects. Abloh designed the $185-million Patek watch Drake wore in the video for “Life Is Good” and provided a paint-job makeover for his private jet.

The “God’s Plan” artist referenced Abloh and his work in “What’s Next,” “Never Recover” and “Duppy Freestyle.”

“My plan is to touch the sky 1000 more times for you,” Drake wrote to Virgil in the wake of his passing. “Love you eternally brother, thank you for everything.”

