Classic movies in SoCal: ‘Bad Santa,’ ‘Robin Hood,’ the Marx brothers and more

Find a flick with our weekly curated list of classic movies, cult favorites, film festivals, etc., playing at theaters and pop-ups and/or streaming online. Before you go, remember to call or check online for reservation requirements and other COVID-19 protocols.

‘The Adventures of Robin Hood’

Errol Flynn buckles a swash like nobody’s business in this thrilling 1938 Technicolor action tale directed by Michael Curtiz and screening as part of the film series “Vienna in Hollywood: Émigrés and Exiles in the Studio System.” With Olivia de Havilland, Basil Rathbone and Claude Rains. Presented in 35mm. Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, Ted Mann Theater, 6067 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. 2 p.m. Dec. 26. $5-$10. academymuseum.org

‘Bad Santa’

Billy Bob Thornton is a foul-mouthed mall Santa/crook and Tony Cox is his foul-mouthed elf assistant/accomplice in Terry Zwigoff’s foul-mouthed 2003 comedy. With John Ritter and Bernie Mac. American Cinematheque at the Egyptian Theatre, 6712 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. 10 p.m. Dec. 24. $8, $13. americancinematheque.com

‘Carol’

Cate Blanchett is warm for Rooney Mara’s form in Todd Haynes’ stylish 2015 romantic drama set in the 1950s and based on a Patricia Highsmith novel. With Kyle Chandler. Alamo Drafthouse, 700 W. 7th St., downtown L.A. 11 a.m. Dec. 26. $15. drafthouse.com

Advertisement

‘Die Hard’

Bruce Willis celebrates the holidays the hard way in this relentless 1988 action thriller directed by John McTiernan and co-starring the late, great Alan Rickman. Brain Dead Studios at the Silent Movie Theater, 611 N. Fairfax Ave., L.A. 8 p.m. Dec. 24. $12; advance purchase required. studios.wearebraindead.com

‘Elf’ with ‘When Harry Met Sally ...’

Double bill pairs Jon Favreau’s 2003 holiday comedy starring Will Ferrell with Rob Reiner’s 1989 rom-com co-starring Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan. Arrive early and enjoy the festivities at Street Food Cinema’s Yuletide Cinemaland. Heritage Square Museum, 3545 Pasadena Ave., L.A. Gates at 5 p.m. Dec. 26, with screenings at 6 and 8 p.m. $40; advance tickets required. streetfoodcinema.com

‘It’s a Wonderful Life’

James Stewart wishes he’d never been born in Frank Capra’s beloved 1946 holiday fable. Presented in 35mm. Secret Movie Club at the Million Dollar Theater, 307 S. Broadway, downtown L.A. 11 a.m. Dec. 24. $14; advance purchase required. secretmovieclub.com

Also at American Cinematheque at the Aero Theatre, 1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 24. $8, $13. americancinematheque.com

‘Mommie Dearest’

Faye Dunaway portrays wire-hanger-wielding screen legend Joan Crawford in this unintentionally campy 1981 bio-drama based on adopted daughter Christina Crawford’s tell-all. Laemmle Anniversary Classics, Laemmle Royal, 11523 Santa Monica Blvd., West L.A. 7 p.m. Dec. 28. $15. laemmle.com

‘Monkey Business’ with ‘Duck Soup’

The Marx brothers create chaos aboard an ocean liner and then wreak havoc in the tiny nation of Freedonia in this double bill of riotous 1930s-era comedies. Presented in 35mm. New Beverly Cinema, 7165 Beverly Blvd., L.A. 2 and 3:45 p.m. Dec. 25. $12; advance purchase recommended. thenewbev.com

‘Pulp Fiction’

The lives of various shady characters intersect in Quentin Tarantino’s darkly comic 1994 crime drama. With John Travolta, Samuel L. Jackson, Bruce Willis and Uma Thurman. Rooftop Cinema Club Presents the Drive-In at Santa Monica Airport, 3233 Donald Douglas Loop S., Santa Monica. 7:15 p.m. Dec. 28. $32-$60; advance purchase required; for ages 18 and older only. rooftopcinemaclub.com