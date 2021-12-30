Classic movies in SoCal: ‘Lawrence of Arabia,’ ‘Interview With the Vampire’ and more

Find a flick with our weekly curated list of classic movies, cult favorites, film festivals, etc., playing at theaters and pop-ups and/or streaming online. Before you go, remember to call or check online for reservation requirements and other COVID-19 protocols.

‘Battleship Potemkin’

Mutiny! The crew of an imperial Russian naval vessel are mad as hell and they’re not gonna take it anymore in Sergei Eisenstein’s silent, fact-based 1925 classic. Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, David Geffen Theater, 6067 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. $5-$10. 7:30 p.m. Jan. 4. academymuseum.org

‘Grease’

John Travolta is warm for Olivia Newton-John’s form in this 1978 box-office hit based on the nostalgic Broadway musical about the lives of 1950s teenagers. New Beverly Cinema, 7165 Beverly Blvd., L.A. 2 p.m. Jan. 1-2. $10; advance purchase recommended. thenewbev.com

‘The Hudsucker Proxy’

Tim Robbins is a good-natured but naive business-school grad and Jennifer Jason Leigh is a salty, Pulitzer Prize-winning newspaper reporter in the Coen brothers’ affectionate 1994 homage to the classic screwball comedies of the 1930s-’40s. Paul Newman also stars. Presented in 35-millimeter. American Cinematheque at the Los Feliz 3, 1822 N. Vermont Ave., Los Feliz. 1:30 p.m. Jan. 1. $8, $13. americancinematheque.com

‘Interview With the Vampire’

Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt share a bloody bromance in Neil Jordan’s stylish 1994 adaptation of the Anne Rice bestseller. Kirsten Dunst, Christian Slater and Antonio Banderas also star. The Frida Cinema, Calle Cuatro Plaza, 305 E. 4th St., Santa Ana. 8 p.m. Jan. 1-2. $10.50. thefridacinema.org

‘Lawrence of Arabia’

Peter O’Toole is a vision in sheik’s robes in director David Lean’s Oscar-winning 1962 historical drama set during World War I. With Anthony Quinn, Alec Guinness and Omar Sharif. Presented in 70-millimeter. American Cinematheque at the Aero Theatre, 1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica. 7:30 p.m. Jan. 2. $10, $15. americancinematheque.com

‘Mank’ with ‘Citizen Kane’

Double bill pairs David Fincher’s black-and-white 2020 bio-drama about “Kane” screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz (Gary Oldman) with director and star Orson Welles’ masterful 1941 fable about a megalomaniacal media mogul. New Beverly Cinema, 7165 Beverly Blvd., L.A. 7:30 and 10:10 p.m. Jan. 4-6. $12; advance purchase recommended. thenewbev.com

‘Mutual Appreciation’ with ‘Computer Chess’

Indie filmmaker Andrew Bujalski’s talky 2005 tale of restless 20-somethings is paired with the writer-director’s documentary-style 1980 comedy-drama set at the dawn of the PC era. Secret Movie Club Theatre, 1917 Bay St., 2nd floor, downtown L.A. 7:15 and 9:30 p.m. Jan. 6. $14-$24. secretmovieclub.com

‘When Harry Met Sally’

Billy Crystal falls for Meg Ryan in this sweet 1989 rom-com written by Nora Ephron and directed by Rob Reiner. Hollywood Legion Drive-In at Post 43, 2035 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood. 8 p.m. Jan. 5. $30 per vehicle; advance purchase required. hollywoodlegiontheater.com

‘Winged Migration’

Birds of a feather flock together, and you’ll be right there with them in this Oscar-nominated 2001 nature documentary. Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, Ted Mann Theater, 6067 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. 11 a.m. Jan. 1. $5-$10. academymuseum.org