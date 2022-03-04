Julia Fox now says ‘elements’ of whirlwind fling with Kanye West were ‘real’
Julia Fox says being around rapper Kanye West was “like a crash course on how to be famous.” And some parts were even real.
The two were, of course, involved in a whirlwind six-week relationship that by her account included about 15 days in each other’s company. News that Fox had dumped Ye — that’s his new legal name — came on Valentine’s Day. And now she’s changed her take on their involvement from real to something, oh, slightly to the left of real.
“I mean, there were definitely elements of it that were real,” the “Uncut Gems” told the New York Times in a recent interview, when asked for the truth about their time together, which began when they met sometime on New Year’s Eve.
“Uncut Gems” actor Julia Fox has confirmed her breakup with rapper Ye after a whirlwind romance and comparisons to his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian.
Elements that included, perhaps, the hotel suite full of clothes he provided for her to choose from, which happened on their second date? Because that happens all the time in real relationships.
What doesn’t seem to fall into the “real” category is how the two labeled each other during their possibly-not-exclusive time together, she said.
Fox told NYT that she and Ye never spoke the words “girlfriend” or “boyfriend” during their time together, as far as she can remember, despite her professing last month on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast that “I call him my boyfriend and he calls me his girlfriend.”
Now, that’s not to be confused with what she shared in January on her “Forbidden Fruits” podcast, when she said, “There’s no labels, there’s none of that. It’s just people that make each other feel better. It’s really like such a Gemini-Aquarius connection.”
Kanye West and Julia Fox: A timeline of their new romance she swears is not a stunt
Ye, a.k.a. Kanye West, and Julia Fox have struck up an intriguing relationship, going on dates in Miami, New York and L.A. in the past two weeks.
“It definitely felt like I was his girlfriend. But it also felt like I was being cast in the role of his girlfriend — and he was casting me,” she told NYT. “He was the orchestrator of it all. It really did feel like a movie.”
And all movies do eventually come to an end.
Here’s hoping the credits are done rolling on JulYe.
