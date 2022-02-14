Kanye West and Julia Fox have split. If you want the tea, you can ‘buy the book’

Happy Valentine’s Day to everyone who isn’t Julia Fox or Ye.

The “Uncut Gems” actor on Monday confirmed her breakup with the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, after mere weeks of dating.

The two had been flaunting their romance since meeting in Miami in early January, jet-setting in coordinating outfits, popping into Paris Fashion Week and handing out five-figure Hermès Birkin bags as party favors along the way.

Meanwhile, Fox drew comparisons to Ye’s estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, who has been dating “SNL” actor Pete Davidson, much to Ye’s chagrin.

Advertisement

West repeatedly took aim at Davidson over the weekend after reports surfaced that things had cooled down between the rapper and Fox. And Fox addressed the breakup after the Daily Mail reported that the relationship was over, writing a headline saying that the “tearful” star had flown out of L.A.

“Y’all would love if I was soooo upset! The media would love to paint a picture of me a sad lonely woman crying on a plane by myself, but it’s NOT TRUE!!” Fox wrote on her Instagram Stories over the weekend. “Why not see me for what I am which is a #1 hustler. I came up yall lol and not only that but Kanye and I are on good terms! I have love for him but I wasn’t in love w[ith] the man Jesus Christ what do u guys think I am, 12 years old?!”

“and for the record the only time I cried in 2022 was on Feb 6th on my dead BFF bday,” she added, pledging that if people wanted “the full tea” on what happened with Ye, they’re going to “have to buy the book when it comes out :) “

The actor has been responding to various claims about her, setting the record straight after a number of tabloid stories apparently got things wrong. In another post, she explained that she’s been laughing more than ever and looked run down because she was late for her flight and had to run to a different terminal to “go see the only men that matter which is my son and my dad.”

In a follow-up post on her Instagram Stories, she shared a video of her walking in the airport while wearing a Yeezy Gap puffer jacket. “Crying where @dailymail,” she wrote.

Last week, the model scrubbed most of the photos featuring her and Ye from her Instagram grid and unfollowed several fan accounts. The move prompted many to believe that the couple had called it quits, but Fox explained that she unfollowed the accounts because she “was tired of seeing” herself and reading mean comments.

“Suddenly Instagram was not a fun place anymore,” she said on Instagram Stories, according to InStyle. “I took the f— photos down because I read the comments and everyone was like, ‘Oh my God, you clearly only posted photos you looked good in.’”

Ye hasn’t yet publicly responded to the breakup news. His latest Instagram post on Monday afternoon was a plug for “Donda 2,” his new album slated for release next week. (Maybe.)

Fox previously said that their relationship wasn’t a stunt and guessed that the instant obsession with her was “because I’m not the most obvious choice.”

“Maybe because I just came kind of out of left field and it was like, wait, what?” she said during a January episode of her “Forbidden Fruits” podcast on Spotify.