2022 Academy Museum gala to honor Miky Lee, Steve McQueen and Tilda Swinton

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures is bringing on the star power for its second gala. The museum announced that its annual fundraiser — to be held Oct. 15 — will honor “Parasite” executive producer Miky Lee, who is a museum trustee, as well as Academy Award-winning director-producer-writer Steve McQueen and Oscar-winning actor Tilda Swinton.

Actor Halle Berry, who took home an Academy Award for “Monster’s Ball” in 2002, as well as Oscar-winning actor Lupita Nyong’o, will co-chair the event with screenwriter-director-producer Ryan Murphy and producer Jason Blum.

Museum Director Bill Kramer said this year’s honorees are all “members of our international film community whose outstanding achievements inspire us all.”

Lee will be the recipient this year of the museum’s Pillar Award, for “exemplary leadership and support for the Academy Museum.” A vice chairwoman of the South Korean company CJ Group who manages its entertainment and media subsidiary, CJ ENM, Lee has been on the Academy Museum board since 2019 and serves as its vice chair.

Advertisement

McQueen is receiving the Vantage Award, given to an artist or scholar “who has helped to contextualize and challenge dominant narratives around cinema.” His “Small Axe,” a five-film anthology illuminating the lives of Black people in Britain from the late ‘60s to the early ‘80s, was nominated for a Golden Globe and won the Los Angeles Film Critics Assn.’s best picture award. McQueen’s first feature, “Hunger,” took home a Camera d’Or at the 2008 Cannes Film Festival.

Swinton is being honored with the Visionary Award, given to an artist or scholar “whose extensive body of work has advanced the art of cinema.” Her work is especially varied and prolific and was honored with a Leone d’Oro at the 2020 Venice film festival, and her role in Tony Gilroy’s “Michael Clayton” earned her a 2008 Academy Award for supporting actress.

The museum’s last gala, held in September to kick off the institution’s opening later that week, honored actress Sophia Loren and Ethiopian filmmaker Haile Gerima. The event raised more than $11 million for programming.

Kramer called that event “an incredible reminder of the power, artistry, diversity and resilience of our film industry.”