This is what Will Smith and Chris Rock said during Oscars punch
In the middle of the 2022 Oscars, actor Will Smith got out of his seat, walked on stage and hit presenter Chris Rock in the face. As the incident unfolded, the broadcast was muted, leaving American viewers wondering what was said between the two actors.
We watched a clip shared by international viewers to find out what the men said.
Here’s a full transcript:
Chris Rock: Jada. I love you. “GI Jane 2.” Can’t wait to see it.
It’s … That was a that was a nice one. nice one. OK.
I’m up here. Uh oh. Richard?
Will Smith slaps him
Chris Rock:
Oh, wow.
Wow.
Will Smith just smacked the s— out of me.
Will Smith:
Keep my wife’s name out your f— mouth.
Chris Rock:
Wow, dude.
Will Smith:
Yes.
Chris Rock:
It was a “G.I. Jane” joke.
Will Smith:
Keep my wife’s name out your f— mouth.
Chris Rock:
I’m going to. OK? Oh, OK.
That was the greatest night in the history of television.
Read more about the confrontation here.
From the Oscars to the Emmys.
Get the Envelope newsletter for exclusive awards season coverage, behind-the-scenes stories from the Envelope podcast and columnist Glenn Whipp’s must-read analysis.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.