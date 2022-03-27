This is what Will Smith and Chris Rock said during Oscars punch

In the middle of the 2022 Oscars, actor Will Smith got out of his seat, walked on stage and hit presenter Chris Rock in the face. As the incident unfolded, the broadcast was muted, leaving American viewers wondering what was said between the two actors.

We watched a clip shared by international viewers to find out what the men said.

Here’s a full transcript:

Chris Rock: Jada. I love you. “GI Jane 2.” Can’t wait to see it.

It’s … That was a that was a nice one. nice one. OK.

Advertisement

I’m up here. Uh oh. Richard?

Will Smith slaps him

Chris Rock:

Oh, wow.

Wow.

Will Smith just smacked the s— out of me.

Will Smith:

Keep my wife’s name out your f— mouth.

Chris Rock:

Wow, dude.

Will Smith:

Yes.

Chris Rock:

It was a “G.I. Jane” joke.

Will Smith:

Keep my wife’s name out your f— mouth.

Chris Rock:

I’m going to. OK? Oh, OK.

That was the greatest night in the history of television.

Read more about the confrontation here.