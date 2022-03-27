Advertisement
Entertainment & Arts

This is what Will Smith and Chris Rock said during Oscars punch

Will Smith slaps Chris Rock onstage during the show at the 94th Academy Awards.
(Myung Chun / Los Angeles Times)
By Samantha MelbourneweaverAssistant Managing Editor 
In the middle of the 2022 Oscars, actor Will Smith got out of his seat, walked on stage and hit presenter Chris Rock in the face. As the incident unfolded, the broadcast was muted, leaving American viewers wondering what was said between the two actors.

We watched a clip shared by international viewers to find out what the men said.

Here’s a full transcript:

Chris Rock: Jada. I love you. “GI Jane 2.” Can’t wait to see it.
It’s … That was a that was a nice one. nice one. OK.

I’m up here. Uh oh. Richard?

Will Smith slaps him

Chris Rock:
Oh, wow.
Wow.
Will Smith just smacked the s— out of me.

Will Smith:
Keep my wife’s name out your f— mouth.

Chris Rock:
Wow, dude.

Will Smith:
Yes.

Chris Rock:
It was a “G.I. Jane” joke.

Will Smith:
Keep my wife’s name out your f— mouth.

Chris Rock:
I’m going to. OK? Oh, OK.
That was the greatest night in the history of television.

Read more about the confrontation here.

Samantha Melbourneweaver

Samantha Melbourneweaver is the assistant managing editor for audience at the Los Angeles Times where she oversees social media, off-platform content sharing, SEO, comment and community, and a team of audience engagement editors. Before coming to The Times in July 2018, Melbourneweaver worked at the Southern California News Group and the Arizona Republic. She grew up in the San Fernando Valley and the suburbs of Seattle and is a graduate of the Cronkite School at Arizona State University. Ask her about engagement metrics, sewing and #busselfies.

