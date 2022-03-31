‘Jeopardy!’ star Amy Schneider proudly repped Oakland en route to the White House

Amy Schneider can’t stop winning. After wrapping a record-shattering stint on “Jeopardy!” and getting engaged to the love of her life, the trailblazing trivia phenom now is headed to the White House for Trans Day of Visibility.

On Thursday, the former software engineering manager from Oakland, Calif., returned to Twitter for the first time in a week to make an important announcement.

“I know I haven’t been posting a lot on here, but I’ve been traveling all over the country these past few weeks,” Schneider explained.

“This morning, for instance we’re getting ready to visit, well… THE WHITE HOUSE!!!!! It’s hard to believe this is really happening.”

In her tweet, the game-show champion also shared photos of herself and her new fiancée, Genevieve Davis, getting all glammed up ahead of their White House visit.

On her Instagram story, Schneider posted a sweet selfie of her and Davis proudly “repping Oakland” by wearing apparel made by Bay Area designers on their flight to Washington, D.C.

Schneider and Davis received an invite to the White House as part of the Biden administration’s plans for Trans Day of Visibility. In addition to boasting the second-longest “Jeopardy!” run ever — and the longest winning streak for a woman — Schneider also made history as the quiz show’s first openly transgender winner to qualify for the Tournament of Champions.

“Specifically around the previous trans contestants that have been on — that meant a lot to me to see them and be able to envision myself where they were,” Schneider told the Los Angeles Times in January.

“I hope [my success] makes it seem possible. ... A place that women belong is on that champion’s podium.”

According to the Associated Press, Schneider is slated to meet Thursday with second gentleman Doug Emhoff, who will later co-host a conversation with transgender kids and their parents opposite Admiral Rachel Levine — the first openly transgender federal official to be confirmed by the Senate.

Schneider’s White House debut comes two months after she notched an impressive 40 consecutive victories on “Jeopardy!” The only contestant to outlast her on the program is current host and greatest “Jeopardy!” player of all time, Ken Jennings, who won 74 straight games in 2004.

Last month, Schneider got engaged to Davis, who was a key pillar of support during her meteoric rise to “Jeopardy!” fame.

“We both felt — from pretty early in our relationship — that this is where it was headed, but I was so surprised by it,” Schneider recently told The Times.

“I’d known for a while that it was going to happen, so it’s kind of just a formality, in a sense. But being actually engaged was such a good feeling, and I was surprised by that.”

After quitting her day job, Schneider now is focused on writing a book and “being a celebrity or whatever.” Up next, she’ll square off against fellow “Jeopardy!” hall-of-famer Matt Amodio in the Tournament of Champions.