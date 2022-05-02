Here’s how to watch tonight’s 2022 Met Gala livestream, with a dress code of ‘Gilded Glamour’

The first Monday in May is upon us, and in fashion-speak, that means it’s time for the annual glitzy Met Gala.

The sartorial spectacle gets underway this afternoon at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art. The star-studded red carpet — and attendees’ lofty ascent up the Met’s Grand Staircase — will be streamed live at 3 p.m. Pacific time on Vogue.com and across Vogue’s digital platforms, including its accounts on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

The livestream will be co-hosted by TV personality La La Anthony, actor Vanessa Hudgens and Vogue editor-at-large Hamish Bowles. The trio will interview talent on arrival and provide insight into the soiree, its theme and the traditionally daring and sometimes inexplicable looks at the fashionable fundraiser.

Lifestyle 2021 Met Gala: Our favorite looks Attendees at the first Met Gala event in more than two years let their freedom flags fly — in more ways than one.

The most recent Met Gala was held less than eight months ago and was dubbed a “mini gala” due to pandemic-related delays and restrictions. (The 2020 fete was canceled altogether.) The marquee fundraiser raises millions of dollars for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute and raked in $16.4 million last fall.

This year, the event coincides with the second part of the Costume Institute’s two-part homage to American style that debuts Monday and opens to the public Thursday. Marking the institute’s 75th anniversary, the “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” exhibition is curated by Andrew Bolton and provides historical context and tells stories of unsung heroes in early American fashion, particularly women and people of color.

Co-chairing the gala this year are stars Regina King, Lin-Manuel Miranda and husband-and-wife duo Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively. They’re serving with fashion designer and director Tom Ford, head of Instagram Adam Mosseri and Vogue’s famed editor, Anna Wintour, who will host A-listers from across fashion, film, TV, music, sports, tech and more.

The first part of the exhibition, which opened last fall and runs concurrently with the new exhibition, is called “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.” It focuses more on contemporary designers and establishing a vocabulary for fashion. Meanwhile, the second part “explores the foundations of American fashion in relation to the complex histories of the American Wing period rooms,” Bolton said in February, and it “serves as a preface to the concise dictionary of American fashion presented in Part One.”

Movies Action! Met Gala exhibit will highlight 8 top film directors Directors Sofia Coppola, Martin Scorsese, Regina King and Oscar winner Chloé Zhao will be a key part of the Met’s Costume Institute exhibit this year.

Advertisement

“Whereas ‘Lexicon’ explores a new language of American fashion, ‘Anthology’ uncovers unfamiliar sartorial narratives filtered through the imaginations of some of America’s most visionary film directors,” he said. “It is through these largely hidden stories that a nuanced picture of American fashion comes into focus — one in which the sum of its parts are as significant as the whole.”

Several film directors, including King and Ford, were tapped to energize the exhibition’s visual storytelling with their varying aesthetics, the Associated Press reported. (Martin Scorsese, Chloé Zhao, Radha Blank, Janicza Bravo, Sofia Coppola, Julie Dash and Autumn de Wilde were also among the selected.)

As for the dress code that attendees may or may not adhere to: It is “Gilded Glamour” and calls for theatrical takes on white-tie dressing from America’s Gilded Age, that time of growth in between the Civil War and the turn of the 20th century — or, more simply, ensembles inspired by the bodices, feathers and excessive wardrobe from the HBO drama of the same name.