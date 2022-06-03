Parades, drag shows, street parties and more ways to celebrate Pride Month in L.A.

Pride parades? Yup! Drag shows? You know it! Make your plans for Pride Month with our curated list of street festivals, live performances, film screenings and more happening around Southern California this month. Before you go, remember to call or check online for reservation requirements and COVID-19 protocols.

SaMo Pride

This free and family-friendly festival includes the return of the “Miles of Pride” light installation, plus interactive artworks, an outdoor bazaar and a dance aerobics class. Third Street Promenade, other area locations, Santa Monica. Now through June 30. smpride.com

WeHo Pride LGBTQ Arts Festival

This citywide showcase features in-person art exhibitions, music, comedy, poetry, etc., plus several online offerings. Various locations, West Hollywood. Now through June 30. Details and schedules at pride.weho.org

‘Dancing in Snow’

L.A. Contemporary Dance Company kicks off this year’s edition of the Dance at the Odyssey festival with this new work that explores Black and queer experiences. Odyssey Theatre, 2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd., West L.A. 8 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, June 2 to June 12. odysseytheatre.com

WeHo Pride 2022

This sprawling Pride celebration/street party includes the aforementioned LGBTQ Arts Festival and the inaugural WeHo Pride parade plus a separate ticketed music festival (see below). Santa Monica Boulevard and San Vicente Boulevard, West Hollywood, other area locations. 4 to 10 p.m. Friday, noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Free. weho.org

The Outfronts: The LGBTQ+ Television Festival

Outfest hosts this three-part celebration of queer TV shows including the Hulu sitcom “Love, Victor” and the HBO reality competition “Legendary.” NeueHouse Hollywood, 6121 Sunset Blvd., Hollywood. Noon, 3 and 5 p.m. Saturday, June 4. Free with RSVP. rsvp.neuehouse.com

‘Drag Me to the Loews’

Lady Bunny hosts the inaugural edition of this dragstravaganza featuring 10 — count ‘em, 10 — fabulous drag queens. For ages 21 and older. Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel, 1700 Ocean Ave., Santa Monica. 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, June 4. $45 to $125. resy.com

‘Wizard of Oz: Judy Garland 100 Years Over The Rainbow’

Calling all friends of Dorothy! Celebrate the 100th anniversary of legendary entertainer Judy Garland’s birth with special screenings of this classic 1939 musical fantasy based on the writings of L. Frank Baum. Fathom Events, various local theaters (see website). 3 and 7 p.m. Sunday and Monday, June 5 to 6. $18, $20. fathomevents.com

‘The Legend of Georgia McBride’

A struggling Elvis impersonator with a wife and a baby on the way learns to stop worrying and love drag shows in this raucous 2014 comedy from Matthew Lopez. International City Theatre, Long Beach Performing Arts Center, 330 E. Seaside Way, Long Beach. Various dates and times, June 8 to 26. $37 to $55. (562) 436-4610. ictlongbeach.org

‘Current: Heartbeat’

Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra wraps its season with a Pride-themed soirée, for ages 21 and older, featuring new alt-classical works by contemporary composers. Boomtown Brewery, 700 Jackson St., downtown L.A. 8 p.m. Saturday, June 11. $35; discounts for students and seniors available by phone only. (213) 622-7001. laco.org

2022 LA Pride Parade

The annual procession gets back to its Hollywood roots — and routes — with colorful floats, festive marchers, live performers, classic cars and more. Hollywood Boulevard and Cahuenga Boulevard, west to Highland Avenue, south to Sunset Boulevard, then east to Cahuenga Boulevard. 10:30 a.m. Sunday, June 12. Free. lapride.org

Future Lovers Block Party

Dancing and DJs and drag queens, oh my! Canadian chanteuse Kiesza, Eurovision Song Contest winner Netta and house-music maven Felix da Housecat are among the performers slated for this indoor-outdoor fete for ages 21 and older. Also included: a star-studded celebration of ballroom culture. 1749 N. Vine St. (between Hollywood Boulevard and Yucca Avenue), Hollywood. Noon to 10 p.m. Sunday, June 12. $40, $80. theapgalaxy.com

‘Nadya Ginsburg Is Alive in a Basement’

The actor and comic known for her spot-on impressions of Madonna and Cher returns in a new solo show. Cavern Club Theater at Casita del Campo, 1920 Hyperion Ave., Silver Lake. 8 p.m. Friday, June 17. $25. aad.ticketspice.com

Catalina Pride Celebration

26 miles across the sea is where you’ll find this daylong event featuring a parade, roller skaters, drag performers, live music and comedy, DJs, a beer garden and more. Wrigley Stage, Crescent Avenue, Avalon, Catalina. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 18. Free. lovecatalina.com

Q Con

The nonprofit Prism Comics presents its first-ever family-friendly celebration of LGBTQ comics, graphic novels and games, with creators on hand for autographs and sketches. Cosplay encouraged. Plummer Park, Fiesta Hall, 1166 N. Vista Street, West Hollywood. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 18. Free. prismcomics.org

‘Don’t Tell My Mother’

“Transparent’s” Alexandra Billings, Jen Kober (“Hacks”) and Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon are among the famous faces dishing the dirt on themselves in the return of this storytelling series hosted by Nikki Levy and featuring music by Abby & the Myth. Candela La Brea, 831 S. La Brea Ave., L.A. Pre-show party, 6:30 p.m. June 23; show, 7:30 p.m. $40 to $75. donttellmymother.com

Pride Is Universal 2022

Show up early to ride the rides, then stay up late to move and groove as DJs spin tunes around the park at the return of this all-ages event. Universal Studios Hollywood, 100 Universal City Plaza, Universal City. 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday, June 24. $99; VIP, $199. lapride.org

‘To T, or Not To T? A Comedic Trans Journey through (T)estosterone and Masculinity’

Queer and transgender theater artist D’Lo shares his story in an encore of this solo show presented as part of the Center Theatre Group’s annual Block Party festival spotlighting notable local productions. Presented by the Los Angeles LGBT Center. Kirk Douglas Theatre, 9820 Washington Blvd., Culver City. Various dates and times, June 25 through July 10. $30 to $75. centertheatregroup.org