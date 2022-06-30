Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton are expecting, she reveals in glossy Vogue photo shoot

English actors Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton are expecting their first child together.

Ashton broke the news Wednesday evening in glamorous fashion by attending a movie premiere in a sparkly beige dress draped elegantly over her growing baby bump. Hiddleston did not accompany his new fiancée to the event.

Ashton also confirmed the pregnancy for a Vogue photo shoot capturing her preparation for the New York City screening of “Mr. Malcolm’s List.” She stars in the romantic comedy set in the 19th century, along with Theo James, Ashley Park, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù and Freida Pinto.

Zawe Ashton attends the 2022 premiere of “Mr. Malcolm’s List” in New York City. (Andy Kropa / Invision / AP)

“It was such a privilege to work on this dress for Zawe,” said fashion designer Sabina Bilenko, who crafted the shimmering tulle gown worn by Ashton for the big debut.

“She is such an incredible actress and the way she carries a look on the red carpet is unparalleled.”

According to People magazine, Hiddleston, 41, and Ashton, 37, first sparked dating rumors in August 2019 after playing a married couple onstage in Harold Pinter’s “Betrayal” on London’s West End. In March 2022, the “Loki” star proposed to the “Velvet Buzzsaw” performer, who will reportedly join her fiancé in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for “The Marvels,” the forthcoming sequel to 2019’s “Captain Marvel.”

“I’m very happy,” a newly engaged Hiddleston told The Times earlier this month.

“Mr. Malcolm’s List” opens in theaters Friday.