Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton are expecting, she reveals in glossy Vogue photo shoot
English actors Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton are expecting their first child together.
Ashton broke the news Wednesday evening in glamorous fashion by attending a movie premiere in a sparkly beige dress draped elegantly over her growing baby bump. Hiddleston did not accompany his new fiancée to the event.
Ashton also confirmed the pregnancy for a Vogue photo shoot capturing her preparation for the New York City screening of “Mr. Malcolm’s List.” She stars in the romantic comedy set in the 19th century, along with Theo James, Ashley Park, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù and Freida Pinto.
“It was such a privilege to work on this dress for Zawe,” said fashion designer Sabina Bilenko, who crafted the shimmering tulle gown worn by Ashton for the big debut.
“She is such an incredible actress and the way she carries a look on the red carpet is unparalleled.”
The actor loves plumbing new depths within Loki as the Marvel character undergoes different iterations. He also stars as a 19th century vicar caught up in a mystery in “The Essex Serpent.”
According to People magazine, Hiddleston, 41, and Ashton, 37, first sparked dating rumors in August 2019 after playing a married couple onstage in Harold Pinter’s “Betrayal” on London’s West End. In March 2022, the “Loki” star proposed to the “Velvet Buzzsaw” performer, who will reportedly join her fiancé in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for “The Marvels,” the forthcoming sequel to 2019’s “Captain Marvel.”
“I’m very happy,” a newly engaged Hiddleston told The Times earlier this month.
“Mr. Malcolm’s List” opens in theaters Friday.
From the Oscars to the Emmys.
Get the Envelope newsletter for exclusive awards season coverage, behind-the-scenes stories from the Envelope podcast and columnist Glenn Whipp’s must-read analysis.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.