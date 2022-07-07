Denzel Washington misses Medal of Freedom ceremony after testing positive for COVID

Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient Denzel Washington was not present for the ceremony Thursday at the White House after testing positive for the coronavirus, a representative for the actor confirmed to The Times.

During the event attended by President Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, the president said the Oscar winner “couldn’t be here today but wanted to be,” according to CNN. He added that he would give Washington his award at a later date.

The “Fences” star was among 17 Americans to receive the nation’s highest civilian honor for the first time since Biden took office. Among the other honorees were professional soccer player Megan Rapinoe, former Arizona Rep. Gabrielle Giffords and Olympic gymnast Simone Biles.

Washington is one of numerous entertainment luminaries who have been awarded the Medal of Freedom over the years. He now joins the ranks of his peers Meryl Streep, Sidney Poitier, Tom Hanks, Chita Rivera, Robert De Niro, Robert Redford, Cicely Tyson and more.

Thursday’s ceremony comes shortly after the 67-year-old actor scored his ninth Oscar nomination for his leading performance in “The Tragedy of Macbeth.”

“I’m almost done with my 60s,” Washington told The Times recently while reflecting on this phase of his life and career.

“You’re prepping for the fourth quarter ... The only way to get overtime is doing the work now,” he said. “If life has four quarters — zero to 20, 20 to 40, 40 to 60, 60 to 80 — you’re about to enter the fourth quarter. Anything after 80 is overtime. ...

“This is a sliding scale now that I’ve passed 65. Let’s say, 65 to 85. But the principle remains: You prepare for war in times of peace.”