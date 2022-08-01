Zahara Jolie-Pitt will attend historically Black Spelman College, Angelina Jolie says

Zahara Jolie-Pitt, the daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, is officially enrolling at Spelman College in Georgia.

The Academy Award-winning actress announced Sunday that her daughter will attend the historically Black liberal-arts college for women in Atlanta. Jolie shared the news via Instagram, posting a photo of Zahara and her friends in their college gear.

“Zahara with her Spelman sisters!” Jolie wrote. “Congratulations to all new students starting this year. A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl.”

Jolie-Pitt joins a long list of notable Black women who have attended Spelman. Previous students have included Alice Walker — author of the Pulitzer Prize-winning book “The Color Purple” — and actresses Cassi Davis, Keshia Knight Pulliam and the late Esther Rolle, among others.

Jolie adopted Zahara as a 5-month-old orphan in Ethiopia. Jolie and then-boyfriend Pitt traveled to the African nation in 2005 to complete the adoption, and Pitt legally adopted Zahara and older brother Maddox the next year. The former couple have four other children: Shiloh, Pax and twins Knox and Vivienne.

At the end of last year, Jolie and her daughter traveled to Washington, D.C., to meet with advocates and lawyers in an effort to strengthen protections for all groups in the Violence Against Women Act.

“Honored to visit Washington, DC, with Zahara, working with advocates and lawmakers to modernize and strengthen the #ViolenceAgainstWomenAct to include protections for children’s health and safety, communities of color, tribes, LGBTQ survivors, rural areas, and all survivors,” Jolie wrote at the time.

“We need reforms including judicial training, trauma-informed court processes that minimize the risk of harm to children, grant programs for technology to detect bruising across all skin tones and create non-biased forensic evidence collection, and protections for the most vulnerable.”

The Violence Against Women Act was reauthorized in March 2022. It increased services and support for survivors of violence and expanded criminal jurisdiction for perpetrators.