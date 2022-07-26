Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi welcome Cannon’s eighth child: ‘Can’t believe he’s here’

TV host Nick Cannon has welcomed his eighth child, a son with model Bre Tiesi.

On Monday, Tiesi shared a series of Instagram photos of her baby bump and of Cannon supporting her throughout the birthing process. One image shows Cannon snipping the infant’s umbilical cord immediately after Tiesi gave birth.

Tiesi also uploaded a video blog to YouTube documenting her labor and delivery experience with Cannon by her side.

“I did it. An all natural unmedicated home birth,” Tiesi wrote in the caption of her Instagram post.

“This was the most humbling / limit pushing yet awakening and completely empowering experience. I can’t thank my team enough for delivering my son safely. This experience has changed me forever and I couldn’t of asked for a more amazing and supportive partner. Daddy showed the f up for us.. I couldn’t of done it without you. ... I can’t believe he’s here.”

Cannon already shares twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey, as well as son Golden and daughter Powerful Queen with model Brittany Bell.

Last June, he welcomed another set of twins, Zion and Zillion, with DJ Abby De La Rosa, as well as a son, Zen, with model Alyssa Scott. In December, Cannon opened up about losing Zen at 5 months old to brain cancer.

On a January episode of his daytime talk show, Cannon announced that he and Tiesi were expecting a baby boy.

“I’m probably engaged throughout my children’s day, more often than the average adult can be,” Cannon told Men’s Health in June.

“If I’m not physically in the same city with my kids, I’m talking to them before they go to school via FaceTime and stuff. And then when I am [in the same city, I’m] driving my kids to school, like, making sure I pick ’em up. ... I’m involved in everything.”