Camille Vasquez and her law firm reportedly aren’t representing Kanye West anymore

Rappper Kanye West, left, and lawyer Camille Vasquez.
(Associated Press; Los Angeles Times)
By Nardine SaadStaff Writer 
No billable hours here: Johnny Depp’s defamation trial attorney Camille Vasquez is not representing Kanye West after all.

On Friday, TMZ reported that West had hired Vasquez and her law firm, Brown Rudnick, to represent his business interests amid his brewing public-image and business crises.

However, on Monday, the site reported that Vasquez had declined to work with the rapper as he doubled down on his antisemitic remarks over the weekend. The firm reportedly attempted to continue its business relationship without Vasquez on the condition that West publicly retract his antisemitic remarks. He allegedly refused and fired the law firm.

A representative for Brown Rudnick did not immediately respond Monday to The Times’ request for comment.

The Grammy-winning artist, 45, has been weathering a personal and professional spiral as his contracts and deals evaporate following his recent provocations, including a spate of antisemitic remarks and false claims about the death of George Floyd, whose family is suing the rapper for harassment, misappropriation and defamation.

Global brands Adidas, Balenciaga, J.P. Morgan and the Gap have also ended their business relationships with West, and his record deal with longtime label Def Jam has reportedly come to a close as well.

On Monday, The Times reported that the Hollywood talent agency CAA had cut ties with West, and the White House condemned an antisemitic demonstration on the 405 freeway in Los Angeles over the weekend that cited West.

His ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, and her sister Khloé Kardashian have denounced hate speech against the Jewish community on their Instagram Stories.

