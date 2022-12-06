Full coverage: Kirstie Alley, best known in her role on ‘Cheers,’ dies at 71
- 1
Actor Kirstie Alley, of ‘Cheers’ fame, died of cancer that was recently diagnosed, according to a statement issued Monday evening by her family.
- 2
John Travolta leads Hollywood tributes to Kirstie Alley after her death from cancer
John Travolta, Jamie Lee Curtis and Megyn Kelly are among celebs paying tribute to Kirstie Alley, the “Cheers” and “Look Who’s Talking” actor who died Monday.
- 3
‘Cheers’ star Kirstie Alley has died at 71 after a battle with cancer. Here’s a look at her career in photos.
- 4
‘Cheers’ stars Ted Danson, Kelsey Grammer and Rhea Perlman fondly remember their late castmate Kirstie Alley, who died of cancer at age 71.
- 5
Kirstie Alley, who competed on “Dancing With the Stars” and “Celebrity Big Brother,” made her last TV appearance as Baby Mammoth on “The Masked Singer.”
- 6
Appreciation: How ‘Cheers’ stars Kirstie Alley and Ted Danson made one of TV’s most iconic pairings
Against Danson on ‘Cheers,’ as in ‘Veronica’s Closet’ and ‘Fat Actress,’ Alley, who died Monday at age 71, was a screwball heroine of the small screen.