Hosts Dan Hughes and Carolyn Gracie depart QVC as parent company announces layoffs.



QVC has ended its partnership with longtime program hosts Dan Hughes and Carolyn Gracie.

Hughes and Gracie hosted a handful of segments, including “The Great Outdoors With Dan” and “Sundays With Carolyn & Dan.”

“After a tenure of 33 years it has come time for me and QVC to part ways,” Hughes said in a Facebook post shared Wednesday. “I say so with nothing less than gratitude to those who have supported me and worked with me over the years.”

Lifestyle 17 groovy shops to add to your Palm Springs bucket list There’s more to Palm Springs than swimming and sunbathing. From Midcentury Modern furniture to vintage caftans and handcrafted pottery, there is something unique to be found in the shops along Palm Canyon Drive.

“After 19 years, I am no longer working at QVC. I have loved every minute of my time there, especially the opportunity to get to know all of YOU,” Gracie said in her separate Facebook post on Wednesday. “You have been the most cherished part of my job as a QVC Host, and have shared your friendship with me through good times and bad…through challenges and triumphs.”

Advertisement

As QVC hosts, Hughes and Gracie advertised a plethora of goods, including clothing, patio furniture to garden decorations.

The hosts shared their announcement the same day QVC parent company Qurate Retail Inc. released its 2022 year-end earnings report on Wednesday.

“2022 was a challenging year for the company, “ Qurate Retail President and Chief Executive David Rawlinson said in the report.

Rawlinson said Qurate has “taken action to strengthen the balance sheet, improve execution and aggressively cut costs.” According to the report, QVC International revenue dropped 18% “in Q4 and full year.”

Earlier this week Qurate announced “the very difficult decision to eliminate a number of roles” including those that would impact QVC US and HSN.

“[These] impacts affect approximately 400 of our team members across these groups,” Qurate said in a statement. “These decisions are not easy but are necessary in realigning how we manage the business and heighten focus on critical priorities.”

In their respective Facebook posts, Hughes and Gracie said they’re both looking forward to new ventures. Hughes wrote he’ll “focus fully on my writing,” spend more time with family and friends and take up projects which “have sat on the back burner for way too long.”

Gracie said she has more “fun with pets, gardening, RVing and so much more” in store. Both hosts encouraged their fanbase to stay in contact and to follow them on their non-network Facebook profiles.

“It has been a wonderful and lengthy ride. More than I ever expected and as always I am humbled by your kindness,” Hughes wrote.