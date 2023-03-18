Lance Reddick’s 8 best movies and shows to stream

Lance Reddick, a calm and collected yet imposing presence in a variety of film and TV roles, died Friday at age 60.

The prolific actor was versed in playing intense authority figures, including his breakout role as Lt. Cedric Daniels in “The Wire,” Homeland Security Special Agent Phillip Broyles in “Fringe,” hotel concierge Charon in the “John Wick” franchise and mysterious agent Matthew Abaddon, who got people to “where they needed to be,” in “Lost.”

He also lent his unmistakable voice to video games (most notably as Cmdr. Zavala in Bungie’s “Destiny” and “Destiny 2”) and animated series (“The Legend of Vox Machina,” “Paradise PD” and “The Vindicators”).

Below is a selection of roles that show Reddick at his best, along with where to view them.

‘Oz’ (1997-2003)

Reddick had a memorable arc in Season 4 of the gritty HBO prison drama as Johnny Basil, an undercover cop who poses as an inmate to try to put the kibosh on the drug trade inside Oswald State Correctional Facility.

Rating: TV-MA

‘The Wire’ (2002-08)

The gritty HBO crime drama’s top-notch ensemble cast included Reddick as no-nonsense Baltimore Police Department Lt. Cedric Daniels.

Rating: TV-MA

‘John Wick’ Chapters 1-4 (2014, 2017, 2019, 2023)

Reddick had a recurring role in the Keanu Reeves action franchise — including the next installment, coming to theaters on March 24 — as Charon, the mysterious and mythology-inspired concierge at the Continental, a luxury hotel where underworld types can find respite and sanctuary.

‘John Wick’:

Running time: 1 hour, 41 minutes

Rating: R

‘John Wick: Chapter 2’:

Running time: 2 hours, 2 minutes

Rating: R

‘John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum’:

Running time: 2 hours, 10 minutes

Rating: R

‘Fringe’ (2008-13)

Reddick portrayed Homeland Security Special Agent Phillip Broyles, the unwavering head of the Fringe division, in this “X-Files”-like sci-fi mystery drama that also starred Anna Torv, Joshua Jackson and John Noble

Rating: TV-14

‘Bosch’ (2014-21)

Reddick continued his streak of playing authority figures as LAPD chief Irvin Irving in this procedural drama starring Titus Welliver as the titular detective and based on Michael Connelly’s crime novels.

Rating: TV-MA

‘Lost’ (2004-10)

Reddick also made an impression as Mr. Abaddon, just one of the many mysterious figures maneuvering in the background on the ABC sci-fi hit.

Rating: TV-14

