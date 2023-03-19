Lance Reddick’s wife mourns prolific actor ‘taken from us far too soon’

Lance Reddick’s wife, Stephanie Reddick, responded Saturday to the outpouring of tributes that followed the death of “The Wire” and “Fringe” actor.

On Instagram, Stephanie Reddick mourned the loss of her husband, “taken from us far too soon.” She posted a series of photos of Lance Reddick, who died Friday morning at his home in Los Angeles. He was 60.

“Thank you for all your overwhelming love, support and beautiful stories shared on these platforms over the last day,” Stephanie Reddick wrote in a message shared on her late husband’s Instagram page.

“I see your messages and can’t begin to express how grateful I am to have them.”

Stephanie Reddick, who married the “Bosch” and “John Wick” actor in 2011, also gave a shout-out to fans of the video game “Destiny,” which features Lance Reddick as the voice of Commander Zavala. According to Forbes, “Destiny” players have been holding virtual vigils and memorials for Reddick this weekend within the world of the game.

“To the thousands of Destiny players who played in special tribute to Lance, thank you,” Stephanie Reddick said. “Lance loved you as much as he loved the game.”

Stephanie Reddick concluded her statement by encouraging people to donate to momcares.org — based in his hometown of Baltimore — in the performer’s memory.

Since Friday, fans, friends and industry peers of Lance Reddick have saluted the prolific movie and TV star on social media and beyond.

In a joint statement to the Los Angeles Times, “John Wick” star Keanu Reeves and director Chad Stahelski hailed Lance Reddick as a “consummate professional and a joy to work with.” They dedicated the fourth “John Wick” film — which features Reddick’s Charon and opens in theaters Friday — “to his loving memory.”

Others who reacted to the news of Reddick’s death include Questlove, Ben Stiller, James Gunn, Stephen King, “Wick” cast member Ian McShane, who fondly remembered his co-star as “a wonderful human being,” and “The Wire” actor Wendell Pierce, who lauded him as “a man of great strength and grace.”

“The epitome of class,” Pierce tweeted, describing the death as a “sudden unexpected sharp painful grief for our artistic family. An unimaginable suffering for his personal family and loved ones. Godspeed my friend. You made your mark here.”