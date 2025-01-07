Advertisement
Lakers coach JJ Redick’s family evacuated from their home in Pacific Palisades

Lakers head coach JJ Redick stands on the sideline with his hands on his hips during a loss to the Mavericks
Lakers coach JJ Redick said his wife and extended family evacuated from their homes as fires engulfed Pacific Palisades on Tuesday.
(LM Otero / Associated Press)
By Dan Woike
 and Iliana Limón Romero
Lakers coach JJ Redick said his family was evacuated from their home in Pacific Palisades on Tuesday and offered his thoughts and prayers for everyone impacted by fires in the Los Angeles area.

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr also shared concern about the fires after his team played Tuesday night. He said his mother was evacuated from her home in Pacific Palisades and Golden State video coordinator Everett Dayton’s family lost their home.

“I want to acknowledge and send thoughts and prayers to everyone in Palisades right now,” Redick said before the Lakers lost to the Dallas Mavericks. “It’s where I live. My family, my wife’s family, my wife’s twin sister. They’ve evacuated. I know there are a lot of people freaking out right now, including my family.

“And from the sound of things with the winds coming tonight, I know a lot of people are scared. I just want to acknowledge that. Thoughts and prayers for sure and I hope everybody stays safe.”

Kerr opened his news conference after the Warriors lost to the Miami Heat by addressing the fires.

“I want to send my thoughts and condolences to everybody in Los Angeles dealing with the fires,” Kerr said. “My mom lives in Pacific Palisades. She had to evacuate.

“Everett Dayton on our staff, he grew up in Pacific Palisades. From what I gather, his family home is lost. And everything I’m seeing and reading is just terrifying what’s happening down there.

“Just want to send thoughts to everyone who is going through the devastation of the fire.”

