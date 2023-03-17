Advertisement
Entertainment & Arts

‘His greatest accomplishment’: Viewers remember when Lance Reddick made Eric Andre flinch

A bald man in glasses and a suit jacket with a scarf smiles gently while looking forward
Actor Lance Reddick, seen at a 2013 premiere in New York, died Friday of natural causes at 60.
(Evan Agostini / Invision / Associated Press)
By Nardine SaadStaff Writer 
Share

Lance Reddick, the star of “The Wire” and the “John Wick” franchise who died Friday at 60, left behind a legion of dramatic performances. But one comedic spoof stayed with numerous viewers who took to social media to salute the actor’s range.

As word of his death circulated Friday, fans flooded Twitter to tell the late star to rest in power, highlighting his role as Lt. Daniels in HBO’s “ The Wire” and the tritagonist hotel concierge Charon in the “John Wick” movies. And many also praised his comedic turns, specifically the moment when he “genuinely rattled” comedian Eric Andre on “The Eric Andre Show,” part of Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim programming block.

Reddick appeared on the talk show in 2013 to plug “The Wire” and his ABC drama “Lost.” Unamused by Andre’s opening lines and his and co-host Hannibal Buress’ irreverent shtick, the exasperated actor let out a huge sigh, stood up and waved him off — then turned back around quickly and punched Andre’s wooden desk.

Lance Reddick in a grey blazer and shirt

Entertainment & Arts

Lance Reddick, TV star known for ‘The Wire’ and ‘Fringe,’ dies at age 60

Lance Reddick, who graced TV screens as Cedric Daniels in ‘The Wire,’ has died of natural causes, a representative told The Times.

“You need a new desk,” he said, storming offstage and leaving Andre flinching and confused in his wake. He then returned in a hybrid costume that amalgamated LeVar Burton’s “iconic slave role” in the miniseries “Roots” and his VISOR eyewear from the “Star Trek” franchise.

Wearing only calf-length pants, the actor came out from behind a curtain declaring “I wish I were LeVar Burton” and unleashed a profanity-laced tirade about the “Reading Rainbow” alum.

Advertisement

“RIP Lance Reddick. One of my favourite actors and the only person to ever scare Eric Andre. Always gave the performance of his life in anything he was in from John Wick to The Wire to Fringe. He will be dearly missed,” tweeted a fan.

The Adjudicator, Aisa Kate Dillion, and Charon, Lance Reddick, in a scene from the movie "John Wick 3."

Movies

IMDb file: From ‘The Wire’ to ‘John Wick,’ Lance Reddick always looks for new challenges.

“Range is always what I’m striving for,” says Lance Reddick, an actor known for the wide variety of his roles.

“Rest in peace to Lance Reddick an incredible actor with an amazing body of work. He lent his amazing and unique voice, both literally and artistically, to many different projects and characters over his career, but I will always remember him for having my favorite Eric Andre bit,” wrote another user.

His greatest accomplishment” and “one of the wildest Eric Andre Show appearances ever,” others observed.

Burton, Burress and Andre have not reacted publicly yet to Reddick’s death, but several other celebrities did, including his “John Wick” counterparts. See those reactions here.

AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 13: Keanu Reeves and director Chad Stahelski attend a Special Screening of "John Wick: Chapter 4" at the 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals at The Paramount Theater on March 13, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for SXSW)

Movies

Keanu Reeves reveals his favorite ‘John Wick 4’ scene at surprise SXSW screening

‘Get up, Keanu!’ An unannounced premiere of ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ with Reeves and director Chad Stahelski sent the SXSW audience into a frenzy Monday.

Here’s a look at several other reactions:

“Ahhh… damn it. ⁦a big loss. ⁦@lancereddick ⁩ Rest in peace my man. An amazing actor, and an even more amazing dude. Condolences and love to his family and all that knew him,” “The Walking Dead” star Jeffrey Dean Morgan wrote.

“RIP to one of my favorite actors the incomparable Lance Reddick … may his memory be a blessing to all his friends and family,” “Bizarre Foods” host Andrew Zimmern tweeted.

“Lance Reddick is the kind of actor that improved every single project just by being there. This loss is immeasurable. May he rest in peace,” screenwriter B.J. Colangelo wrote.

“So sad to hear about Lance Reddick. What a wonderful human. He was a frequent guest and supporter of [the Game Awards], even recorded promo VOs one year for us. An amazing actor who gave so much to games, gone far too soon,” the Game Awards creator Geoff Keighley wrote.

Entertainment & ArtsTelevision
Nardine Saad

Nardine Saad covers breaking entertainment news, trending culture topics, celebrities and their kin for the Los Angeles Times. She joined The Times in 2010 as a MetPro trainee and has reported from homicide scenes, flooded canyons, red carpet premieres and award shows.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement