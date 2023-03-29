Advertisement
Entertainment & Arts

Rosie Perez on Latino representation — or lack of it — in Hollywood: ‘Just not enough’

Actor Rosie Perez stares directly at the camera in a portrait taken at the Sundance Film Festival
Rosie Perez at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
By Jonah ValdezStaff Writer 
Share

As a Latina whose critically acclaimed acting career has spanned more than three decades, Rosie Perez knows she is in rare company.

And to her, that’s the problem.

“A few of us have come through, and I’m very grateful for that,” she said in a Variety profile published Wednesday. “But it’s just not enough.”

HOLLYWOOD, CA - March 27, 2022. Wesley Snipes, Rosie Perez, and Woody Harrelson during the show at the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 27, 2022. (Myung Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Entertainment & Arts

Rosie Perez takes playful shot at ‘White Men Can’t Jump’ co-stars after Oscars misstep

‘The Flight Attendant’ star Rosie Perez says Wesley Snipes and Woody Harrelson dropped the ball during their lighthearted Oscars moment together.

Nominated for an Emmy in 2021 for her performance as Megan Briscoe in the HBO Max series “Flight Attendant,” Perez said the stories Latinos do get to tell in Hollywood are often stifled by “some executive who knows nothing about who we are as a people.”

Advertisement

“And then they’re like, ‘Can you spice it up a little bit?’” she added. “You want to punch these people in the face. And then if it’s too real, they’re, ‘Could you pull it back, ’cause we don’t want the audience to feel offended.’ And people are getting sick of it.”

Perez’s career took off after she starred in Spike Lee’s influential 1989 film, “Do the Right Thing.” She gave another memorable performance in 1992’s “White Men Can’t Jump,” alongside Wesley Snipes and Woody Harrelson.

Kaley Cuoco produces and stars in "The Flight Attendant," which served a "cake of reveals" in its season finale.

Television

How ‘The Flight Attendant’ blew up the book to get its finale just right

Star Kaley Cuoco and showrunner Steve Yockey break down the season finale of HBO Max’s globe-trotting caper, which they call a “full reversal” of expectations.

The Variety article touched on Perez’s departure from ABC’s “The View” after a brief stint on the show in 2015, which some questioned as racist. A report from the time of her exit suggested that among the reasons for her departure was her alleged trouble reading the teleprompter, a detail that drew sharp criticism from Latina leaders.

“Questioning a woman’s intelligence is an old stereotype that is sexist and in this case, also racist,” dozens of Latina leaders “from a wide range of professions” said in a joint letter calling on ABC to apologize. “When you disparage the only Latina on ‘The View’ you disparage all Latinas.”

Perez, who received a daytime Emmy nomination for her turn as a co-host on the daytime talk show, did not call for an apology amid the controversy. In the profile, she declined to comment on it.

RISE -- "Most of All to Dream" Episode 102 -- Pictured: Rosie Perez as Tracey Wolfe -- (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)

California

Rosie Perez testifies that Annabella Sciorra told her of alleged Harvey Weinstein rape in 1994

Rosie Perez testifies in the trial of Harvey Weinstein, in support of Annabella Sciorra’s allegation that he raped her.

Perez went on to praise the success of “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” a comedy sci-fi film with a majority-Asian cast, which nabbed seven Academy Awards, including best picture and three of four top acting honors.

“I think that’s the reason why ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ was such a big winner,” she said, referring to the disparity of roles and stories that speak to one’s culture. Perez was nominated for a supporting actress Oscar for her performance in the 1993 film “Fearless.”

A woman with short, straight hair posing in a white dress

Television

Six Latino artists break through in the acting categories with 2021 Emmy nominations

Five Latino performers received nominations for 2021 Emmy Awards, with one actor, “Pose” star Mj Rodriguez, making history with her nomination.

And even though she was happy Brendan Fraser won the top male acting award, she would have supported a win for Colin Farrell, who was nominated for the Irish film “The Banshees of Inisherin.”

Why? Because “he did something specific to his culture ... How many other movies has he done that were specific to his culture?”

“That’s what we’re asking for as Latinos,” she continued. “We want to do things that are specific to our culture, to our story.”

Entertainment & ArtsMoviesTelevision
Jonah Valdez

Jonah Valdez is a reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times as a member of the 2021-22 Los Angeles Times Fellowship class, he worked for the Southern California News Group, where he covered breaking news and wrote award-winning feature stories on topics such as mass shootings, labor and human trafficking, and movements for racial justice. Valdez was raised in San Diego and attended La Sierra University in Riverside, where he edited the campus newspaper. Before graduating, Valdez interned at his hometown paper, the San Diego Union-Tribune, with its Watchdog investigations team. His previous work can be found in Voice of San Diego and the San Diego Reader. When not working, Valdez finds joy in writing and reading poetry, running, thrifting and experiencing food and music with friends and family.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement