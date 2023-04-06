Actor Lance Reddick reportedly died of coronary artery disease

Lance Reddick’s cause of death reportedly has been confirmed.

Lance Reddick reportedly died of ischemic heart disease and atherosclerotic coronary artery disease, according to a death certificate obtained by TMZ.

The “Fringe,” “John Wick,” “Bosch” and “The Wire” actor died March 17 at his home in Los Angeles. He was 60.

“A marvelously centered performer, he could elevate any scene without breaking a sweat,” The Times’ Robert Lloyd wrote of Reddick in a recent appreciation, adding, “He made an art of the low boil and the stern stare. When asked, he could deploy a toothy smile fit to charm birds from the trees.”

