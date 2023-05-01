Miley’s mom Tish Cyrus confirms engagement to ‘Prison Break’ vet Dominic Purcell

Left, Tish Cyrus at Gucci Osteria da Massimo Bottura on March 09, 2023 in Beverly Hills. Right, Dominic Purcell attends the 2017 French Tennis Open - Day Six at Roland Garros at Roland Garros on June 2, 2017 in Paris, France.

Tish Cyrus is engaged to “Prison Break” alum Dominic Purcell.

Cyrus, the mother of “Flowers” singer Miley Cyrus and “July” singer Noah Cyrus, shared the happy news Sunday on Instagram. She showcased her new emerald-cut engagement ring and intimate photos with the actor in a post that she captioned: “A thousand times…. YES @dominicpurcell.”

The casual portraits appeared to be taken outdoors in Malibu.

Representatives for Cyrus and Purcell did not immediately respond Monday to The Times’ requests for further comment.

Cyrus, 55, revealed last fall that she was dating the British Australian actor, 53, who is best known for playing Lincoln Burrows in Fox’s “Prison Break” and the pyromaniac Mick Rory (a.k.a. Heat Wave) in the CW’s “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.” Cyrus made their relationship Instagram official in November.

She’s shared several affectionate photos on Instagram since, including a shot of them during Miley Cyrus’ New Year’s Eve special for NBC and more recently documenting how “Mr Grumpy” Purcell has been cutting back on smoking. Last month, the two were spotted out together at the “Hannah Montana” star’s “Endless Summer Vacation” launch party in Beverly Hills.

Cyrus and Purcell’s engagement comes about a year after she and “Achy Breaky Heart” singer Billy Ray Cyrus filed for divorce for a third time following more than 28 years of marriage. The former couple, who married in 1993, have five children together and had not been living together for at least two years when they filed the paperwork.

Also last November, Billy Ray Cyrus, 61, and fellow singer Firerose, 34, announced their engagement in an interview with People magazine.