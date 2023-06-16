Former E! News host Catt Sadler reveals all about getting a face-lift at 48

Former “E! News” host Catt Sadler is loud and proud about getting a little nip and tuck, and discussed her decision to undergo a face-lift, neck lift and blepharoplasty.

The former “E! News” host is opening up about her decision to undergo a face-lift, neck lift and blepharoplasty ( to remove excess skin from the eyelids.) In an interview with Glamour published Thursday, Sadler said she’s become increasingly interested in the ailments that plague middle-aged and perimenopausal women.

Sadler said there were moments when she worried about what people would think of her getting cosmetic surgery at 48, but that one of the upsides to getting older is caring less and less about judgment from others.

“I was like, ‘What are people going to think? Who’s going to judge me?’ But I think one of the best parts about getting older is giving zero f—-s what people think of you,” she told Glamour.

The journalist documented the surgeries and road to recovery on the subscription texting platform Scriber.

“I began a video series that’s texted to your phone through Scriber, and the intent was to be really raw and very personal in my shares about what I am going through personally, and also the journalist in me educating people about it,” she told the outlet.

“Our bodies are changing, our asses are sagging, our faces are losing volume,” she continued. “How does that make you feel as a woman? How does that affect your relationships? All of that. In the last couple years especially, it started bugging me when I was looking in the mirror more than ever before. I was like, ‘Why do I look so tired? Or why in photos do I look sad?’ ... So my resting face was a face of sadness or exhaustion.”

“I’m not personally judging anyone who keeps these things private, but … I did not want to do that,” she continued. “Why not be transparent? Why not inform women about what it can be like?”

The television personality revealed that she’s used injectable Botox and Xeomin since she was 35, and has always had a positive experience. But the same couldn’t be said for fillers, which she described as effective but extremely painful.

“When I had it done, they go in your cheek and stick the needle all the way up,” she told the outlet. “I just remember it hurting really badly. Those are those moments when you’re like, ‘Wait, why do I care about vanity?’ Because in that moment, it’s not nice.”

Once one of Hollywood’s biggest taboos, more and more stars are now getting candid about the pros and cons of going under the knife and using injectables.

Courteney Cox said in March that her biggest cosmetic misstep had been getting fillers and called the cosmetic procedure a “domino effect.” “You don’t realize that you look a little off, so then you keep doing more, ‘cause you look normal to yourself,” she said.

Cox ultimately opted to have the filler dissolved and said, “Thank God they’re removable.”

On the flip side, the increased conversation around chasing youth with needles and scalpels has prompted several stars (including Jennifer Lopez, Cameron Diaz and Paulina Porizkova) to disavow the trend.

Earlier this year, “Family Ties” star Justine Bateman said Hollywood’s obsession with youth and the pressure that puts on women upsets her.

“I feel sad that they are distracted from the things they’re meant to do in life, with this consuming idea that they’ve got to fix their face before anything else can happen,” the writer and director said.

“When you say, ‘Is there beauty in aging?’ Aren’t you really saying, ‘Do you think it’s possible for other people to find aging beautiful?’” she asked before adding, “I just don’t give a s—.”