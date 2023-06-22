Nick Cannon accused of emotional abuse by model Jessica White

Model Jessica White accused TV host Nick Cannon in a recent interview of subjecting her to emotional abuse while they were dating.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel told Page Six that her relationship with the “Wild ‘n Out” creator was “emotionally abusive” and lasted for eight years. White, 39, and Cannon, 42, were reportedly together mostly in the 2010s.

“I am just the first person in Hollywood to talk about it, and not try to make a pretty picture of it,” White told Page Six. “I don’t want to be perfect.”

A representative for Cannon did not immediately respond Thursday to The Times’ request for comment.

According to Page Six, White recently shared a statement on Instagram that was potentially directed at Cannon.

“I wanted it to work, prayed every day that you’d see me and love me the way that I loved you,” she wrote.

“Maybe you did but just kept it from me during the relationship. I walked away with more questions than anything, I don’t know till this day really why current things had to happen.”

In January 2021, White revealed in an interview with Hollywood Unlocked’s Jason Lee that she found out via Instagram that Cannon had welcomed a child with model Brittany Bell two weeks after White had suffered a miscarriage.

“I felt a lot of things, which I won’t even relive,” White told Hollywood Unlocked. “I was going through ... hormonal changes, and we were about to start in vitro [fertilization].”

White added that she was “bullied for months” and labeled a homewrecker after Bell gave birth, and she and Cannon “didn’t break up right away.” She told Lee that Cannon should have defended her publicly, and she believed he still would “in his own time.”

While appearing on “The Jason Lee Podcast” in May, Cannon accused Lee of trying to manipulate White into saying bad things about him. The “Masked Singer” host also called White his longtime “muse” and said he was still in love with her.

Addressing the miscarriage, Cannon added, “As someone who has lost a child as well — what I’ve learned — especially when dealing with a mother, there is no age or stage where you can judge how a woman’s emotions should be when losing that child.”

In her most recent interview with Page Six, White declared that she is “not ever going back” to Cannon and stressed that she is “so tired of talking about” the “Drumline” actor and father of 12.

“I am going to try, but with the right man this time,” she said. “I am putting myself out there. Part of my healing process is not sitting back and waiting to be fully healed… nobody ever really is. I can’t wait to make love and have a baby soon. Oh yeah, I am all for it.”

“I really want to move past this because I don’t want the next guy to come in and think that he is competing with that energy, because he isn’t,” White added. “I am over it. I just want to go into the world and have people see me and ask me questions outside of him at this point.”