‘Horizon Forbidden West’ honors Lance Reddick with in-game memorial: ‘We miss you’

Lance Reddick, who appeared in both ‘Horizon’ video games, died in March at age 60.

The team behind the action-adventure “Horizon” video games is still mourning the loss of actor Lance Reddick, who died in March.

Developer Guerrilla Games announced Friday that it has created an in-game “Horizon Forbidden West” memorial for the “John Wick” and “Fringe” star. Guerilla posted an Instagram photo of “Horizon” protagonist Aloy in an overgrown Hollywood sitting in front of a hologram that reads “Lance Reddick.”

“In honor of Lance Reddick, we created a memorial to commemorate the profound impact he had on us all,” Guerrilla captioned its Instagram post. “Thank you, Lance, for everything you brought to the role of Sylens: your gravitas, energy, wisdom and more.”

Guerilla added: “An incomparable talent and friend. We miss you terribly.”

According to a Reddit user who spotted the tribute Wednesday, the Reddick memorial can be found on an island part of the game’s “Burning Shores” downloadable extension. The tribute also seems to overlook a worn Hollywood sign.

Through motion capture, Reddick brought life to mysterious ally-antagonist Sylens, who helps Aloy learn more about the animal-like machines that roam her world. He first appeared as Sylens in 2017’s “Horizon Zero Dawn,” and reprised the role in 2022’s “Horizon Forbidden West.”

Before his death, Reddick was involved in a number of gaming-related projects. The actor lent his voice to the “Destiny” game franchise and recently starred as “Resident Evil” villain Albert Wesker in a Netflix series based on the beloved zombie game franchise.

Reddick died March 17 at age 60, his legal representative James E. Hornstein confirmed to The Times. The Baltimore-born star gained popularity for his work in HBO’s “The Wire” and Fox’s “Fringe.”

He also appeared in ABC’s “Lost,” Amazon’s “Bosch” and the “John Wick” films as loyal concierge Charon.

A month after his death, Reddick’s legal representative disputed reports that the actor died of ischemic heart disease and atherosclerotic coronary artery disease.

In an April statement to The Times, Hornstein said that “no autopsy was performed” on Reddick and that, to his knowledge, “no medical examination of Lance during his lifetime ever indicated such conditions.”

“The information appearing on the death certificate is wholly inconsistent with his lifestyle,” Hornstein said. “On behalf of [his wife] Stephanie Reddick, the death certificate information is not corroborated and is inconsistent with the facts known to the family.”

Before his death, Reddick completed work on several unreleased projects, including the upcoming “John Wick” spinoff “Ballerina,” starring Ana de Armas. He also appeared in the “White Men Can’t Jump” remake, and completed filming on Disney+’s upcoming “Percy Jackson and the Olympians.”

He will also appear in the upcoming films “The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial” and Netflix’s Shirley Chisholm biopic, “Shirley,” starring Regina King as the titular trailblazing politician.