‘Actor’s actor’ Lance Reddick completed work on at least 4 unreleased projects before death

The prolific actor Lance Reddick has a number of projects still to be released following his death Friday at age 60.

Reddick is in “John Wick: Chapter 4,” opening March 24. His role as Charon, the concierge at the Continental, a New York hotel that is also an underworld hub, is a fan favorite among aficionados of the franchise.

In a joint statement, director Chad Stahelski and franchise star Keanu Reeves said, “We are deeply saddened and heartbroken at the loss of our beloved friend and colleague Lance Reddick. He was the consummate professional and a joy to work with.”

Reddick is also going to be in the upcoming “Ballerina,” directed by Len Wiseman and starring Ana de Armas in a spinoff that is part of the “John Wick” universe. A source familiar with the production said Reddick had filmed his scenes for the movie.

Advertisement

Reddick has a role in the upcoming “White Men Can’t Jump,” a remake of the 1992 film. The new film is scheduled to begin streaming on Hulu on May 19.

Reddick will also be in the television series “Percy Jackson and the Olympians,” where he was reported to be playing the god Zeus. The first season of eight episodes was reported to have finished filming earlier this year and is expected to premiere on Disney+ sometime in 2024.

“He was an actor’s actor,” said Annabelle Dunne, a producer on “The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial,” directed by William Friedkin and based on the play by Herman Wouk.

Reddick finished shooting his part on the film in mid-February. Now in postproduction, “The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial” is getting a possible festival plan in place and will likely be streaming on Paramount+ and Showtime later in the year.

Reddick also has a role in John Ridley’s “Shirley,” which features Regina King as Shirley Chisholm. The movie is being released by Netflix, and does not have a release date.