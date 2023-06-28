At premiere of ‘They Cloned Tyrone,’ John Boyega says co-star Jamie Foxx is ‘doing well’

John Boyega, wished his co-star Jamie Foxx well as he missed the premiere of his latest film, “They Cloned Tyrone.” Teyonah Parris, left, also stars in the movie.

Jamie Foxx was missing Tuesday from the Hollywood premiere of his new movie at Hollywood Post 43 American Legion, but his co-star John Boyega said he’s “doing well.”

Boyega, who stars in Netflix’s “They Cloned Tyrone” with Foxx and Teyonah Parris, told People magazine that he had recently shared a phone call with the 55-year-old actor, who has been recovering from an unspecified “medical complication” since April.

“He finally picked up the phone. ” Boyega said in an interview with People magazine. “He’s doing well. We just giving him the privacy, and we can’t wait for his return.”

“I gave him the well wishes directly,” he added later. “I gave him all the well wishes. So I’m just gonna be waiting until he comes back out here. So take your time, Jamie. We love you, bro.”

Foxx’s exact condition remains murky but updates through friends, family and Foxx himself point toward improvement.

Jamie Foxx arrives at the premiere of “Spider-Man: No Way Home” at the Regency Village Theater on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, in Los Angeles. (Jordan Strauss / Invision / Associated Press)

Nearly two weeks after the news broke in April about Foxx’s hospitalization, family friend and media mogul Nick Cannon confirmed in an interview with Entertainment Tonight that Foxx was “awake” and “alert.” Cannon was also tapped to temporarily take over Foxx’s hosting duties on Season 6 of Fox’s “Beat Shazam,” which premiered in late May.

In early May, the Oscar winner broke his digital silence by posting a written message on Instagram: “Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed,” with prayer, heart and fox emojis.

Days later, Corinne Foxx assured that her father had been out of the hospital for weeks and was even playing pickleball.

But TMZ reported at the time that Foxx in late April had reportedly checked into a Chicago facility that specializes in stroke recovery, brain injury, spinal cord injury and cancer rehabilitation. The facility, which the outlet did not name, offers an adaptive sports and fitness program, which TMZ noted could explain Corinne Foxx’s mention of pickleball.

“They Cloned Tyrone” will be Foxx’s second film release since he was hospitalized. The first,”God Is a Bullet,” is playing in select theaters.

Parris recalled working on set with Foxx , and wished him “recovery and healing” at the film’s premiere June 14 at the American Black Film Festival in Miami Beach.

“He’s just so amazing,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “It was just such an honor to work with him. He’s so generous as an actor and as a human, along with John. I got lucky to be able to work with such dope men on this project, and dope men of color, that it was just so much fun.”

She also told Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday that she’s “happy that he’s taking the time he needs to heal in whatever way that is for him .... We want him well.”

Though Foxx is recovering, the “Spiderman: No Way Home” actor has continued to book gigs. The Fox network announced in May that the multi-hyphenate is set to co-host “We Are Family,” a new music-centered game show showcasing “non-famous relatives of celebrities performing duets with their hidden famous family member,” the network said in a statement.

Foxx was filming the Netflix movie “Back in Action” with Cameron Diaz and Glenn Close in Atlanta at the time of his health emergency. That movie initially halted production, but it resumed filming using multiple body doubles in Foxx’s stead, TMZ reported.

“They Cloned Tyrone” will stream on Netflix on July 21.

Times staff writers Nardine Saad and Jonah Valdez contributed to this report.